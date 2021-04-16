Current research: Hair Scissors Market Revenue Is To Reach A Value Of CAGR Forecast Till 2027, Says Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Hair Scissors Market by Product Type, End User, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global hair scissors market size was valued at $93.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $106.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Hair scissor is one of the hair dressing products used to give desired hair styles.

These hair scissors are used for enhancing physical appearance by offering different and unique hairstyles to customers, thus are widely accepted in beauty or hair salons. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels has made these hair scissors easily accessible to the customers and salons, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the market. Additionally, the use of hair shears having teeth on their blades edge like a comb is one of the ongoing hair scissors market trends widely accepted in the hair salons globally.

The key players operating in the hair scissors industry include Hair Tools limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Tec

Changes in lifestyle, increase in consciousness about appearance, and surge in number of hair style trends increase the footfall of customers in hair salons. The inclination of customers toward being stylish, increase in celebrities influence, and surge in disposable income together contributed toward of the hair scissors market growth. However, the growth of the market is affected by the availability of substitutes such as electric trimmer. Salons have started using electric trimmer as an alternative for manual scissors for trimming hair, thereby negatively impacting the sales of hair scissors, globally.

On the basis of product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest hair scissors market share in 2019. This is attributed to rise in number of hair salons across the globe, which has further driven the demand for hair cutting scissors. However, the hair texturing scissors segment is likely to witness a significant growth during forecast period.

By end user, the commercial sector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, due to high penetration of salon services across the globe along with increase in demand for professional hair dressing products especially hair scissors and changes in grooming patterns especially among men. However, the residential sector segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, in 2019, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest market share in the global hair scissors market. This is attributable to the expansion of offline stores to provide various products, including hair scissors to customers. However, the online channel segment is likely to witness significant growth during the hair scissors market forecast period.

Region wise, the hair scissors market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019. This is attributable to increase in number of appearance-conscious consumers in North American countries such as the U.S. However, North America serves as the lucrative market for hair scissors and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global hair scissors market is segmented into product type, end user, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into hair cutting scissors, hair thinning scissors, and hair texturing scissors. Depending on end user, it is divided into commercial sector and residential sector. On the basis of sales channel, it is segregated into offline channel and online channel. Region wise, the hair scissors market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of end user, the commercial sector garnered the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Depending on sales channel, the offline channel segment occupied the maximum share in the hair scissors market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific led the market, in terms of share in 2019, and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.

