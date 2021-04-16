Culinary Tourism Market – An Eco-friendly Products to Reduce Waste and Ecological Footprints

Culinary tourism refers to the pursuit of a unique eating and drinking experience. This is a tour in which local cuisines are explored by travelers. It connects travelers with local food and beverages.

Culinary tourism is closely related to heritage and cultural tourism. Culinary tourism is found to be most attractive among travelers, owing to rise in interest in local food culture, rather than gourmet food.

Local cuisine gives travelers a direct and authentic connection with their destination. They experience local culture, heritage and people through food and drink. Moreover, destination with its local food culture established an identity across the globe which encourages travelers for culinary tourism.

Increase in Population of Travelers to Drive the Global Culinary Tourism Market

Expansion of tourism sector and rapid increase in number of travelers across the globe is expected to boost the culinary tourism market. Several travelers plan vacations specifically to have culinary trips and explore diverse food cultures. They experience and learn about local cuisine. They spend around 50% of their holiday budget on culinary activities. This is one of the major reason for the growth of culinary tourism. In addition, increase in popularity of wine, beer, and food festivals boosts the culinary tourism. This is expected to drive the culinary tourism market in the next few years.

Expansion of E-commerce Industry to Drive Culinary Tourism Market

Increase in use of online research and rise in popularity of television channels and other entertainment sources such as YouTube Cooking Channels, Travel and Lifestyle Channels are encouraging viewers to travel in certain destinations and try their local or traditional food. In addition, celebrity chefs, actors, and media endorsement for tour and travel are also one of the major reasons for expansion of the culinary tourism market. Furthermore, rise in popularity of seasonal and festival tours drives the culinary tourism market across the globe.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global Culinary Tourism Market

Geographically, the global Culinary Tourism market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Culinary Tourism market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Culinary Tourism market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Culinary Tourism market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference to visit the country side which has increased global sales of Culinary Tourism.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in per capita income and change in lifestyle is expected to increase the demand for the culinary tourism.

Key Players Operating in the Culinary Tourism Market:

The presence of key players in the domestic safety locker market is leading to competition among vendors. Limited branded and global players are dominating the overall market. To distinguish their products from competitors, players are focusing on aesthetic appeal, product technology, and add-on features which offer additional safety.

International and domestic players across the globe target tourists through memberships and by providing them with multiple facilities in limited amount of package. Furthermore, these players encourage travelers to participate in seasonal and festival culinary tours through various modes of digital channels.

These players are expected to take advantage of the rising industrial expenditure and new infrastructure development driven by increase in the number of culinary tourism in the region. The players are focusing on increasing mergers and acquisitions to gain an edge over competitors. The market is projected to see an upsurge in the trend of rising sale owing to higher infrastructure facilities. As a result, the overall rotary pump market is estimated to surge. A few of the key players operating in the global Culinary Tourism market are: