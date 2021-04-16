Cross Country Ski Equipment Market re estimated to exceed US$ 50 Mn in revenues by 2022-end

Fact.MR, in its new report, has projected the global cross country ski equipment market to register a steady growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Global sales of cross country ski equipment are estimated to exceed US$ 50 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Equipment of cross country skiing have undergone significant changes since the days of bamboo poles, three-pin bindings, and knickers. At present, the available cross country equipment are geared to all competitive bents, shapes, and sizes of skiers, and are sleek & flashy. The cross country ski equipment manufacturers have been incorporating new technologies as well as lighter materials in their products, however basic equipment needs of skiers haven’t changed much, from the time of the activity’s inception. Various factors are taken into consideration while buying cross country ski equipment, including their performance, and endorsement of equipment by celebrities or by professional skiers. These factors are expected to impact growth of the global cross country ski equipment market.

Cross country skiing has witnessed a gradual transformation, becoming an intoxicating sport, as it involves high technical and physical skills. Cross country ski scales are relatively less expensive, and crowded, which is a factor driving its popularity. As it is a kind of an aerobic sport, and as low-intensity cross country skiing is considered to be similar to jogging, several health benefits are associated with the cross country skiing, which in turn is attracting more individuals for participating in this sport. These factors will further accelerate expansion of the market in the near future.

5 Key Projections on Future of Global Cross Country Ski Equipment Market