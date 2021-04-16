Cooling Fabrics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global cooling fabrics market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cooling fabric is a modern fiber based technology made of natural or synthetic fibers to decrease body temperature by improving airflow and breathability. The body’s sweat is absorbed by cooling fabrics and distributed over a wider area for rapid evaporation. The cooling fibers also allow air vapor to circulate throughout the body and keep the temperature of the body down. By handling the moisture and heat produced by the enclosed climate, tension, exercise, and central heating, the cooling fabrics help to control the body temperature.

The product demand is experiencing growth as it evolves as a smart and intelligent garment fabric that helps keep the body of the wearer cool, evaporates sweat, and provides heat stress protection. Considering their inherent distinct advantages, the rising popularity of cooling fabrics is projected to propel consumer demand over the next few years. It is anticipated that rising sports and leisure activities in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to have a positive effect on the market. A low level of consumer knowledge of cooling fabrics, however, is also expected to present a challenge to market development. In addition, manufacturers are expected to comply with various standards and regulations laid down in different regions by the authorities.

The global cooling fabrics market is segmented based on type, textile type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into synthetic and natural. Based on textile type, the market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, knitted, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1567

Some of the key players operating in the global cooling fabrics market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Burlington, Coolcore LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Hexarmor, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit, Polartec, and Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global cooling fabrics market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL COOLING FABRICS MARKET

– The world is battling the contagious COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread across the globe.

– Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

– Cooling fabrics is primarily used in sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, others; and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rates.

– Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the global cooling fabrics market is experiencing a sudden decline in sales. Apart from this, players in this market are facing many issues related to production and transportation. Thus, the industry leaders are focused on strategizing business moves and minimizing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many countries starting unlocking processes, the global cooling fabrics market is expected to regain its regular activities in the upcoming period.

– The coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused an exceptional situation globally, creating an incredible demand for healthcare goods in general, and specifically for protective medical products.

– Cooling fabrics are also used to manufacture protective wear. Cooling fabrics create a cooler microclimate to remove heat between the user and the environment. Hence, the increasing demand for cooling fabrics in protective clothing is expected to drive the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

Synthetic

Natural

– By Textile type

Microfiltration

Nonwoven

Knitted

Others

– By Applications

Sports apparel

Lifestyle

Protective wearing

Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1567

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ahlstrom-Munksjo

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– Burlington

– Coolcore LLC

– Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

– Hexarmor

– Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

– Nilit

– Polartec

– Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.