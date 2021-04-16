Construction 4.0 Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global construction 4.0 market was valued at $9,786.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $29,101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027. Industry 4.0 is a concept regarded as post industry revolution in construction firms. Construction 4.0 adopted digital technologies, such as IoT, 3D printing, virtual reality, and others, to improve productivity, accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. It is related with construction activities by using technologies such as social media, mobility, analytics, and cloud (SMAC). Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have penetrated in the construction industry as well as the human way of living. The construction industry significantly operated with the integration of new technologies into various construction activities such as bricklaying, plastering, and surveying. These technologies are also used in construction site management, worker tracking, risk management, and asset tracking.

Growth of the construction industry increased the demand for digital technologies, such as building information modeling (BIM) and Internet of Things (IoT), to improve productivity, accuracy, and efficiency, thereby fueling the growth of the global construction 4.0 market. For instance, the construction spending grew from 1.1% to 1.3% between 2017 and 2018, and reached up to $1.28 trillion in the U.S., leading to an increase in demand for commercial and residential properties. Integration of technologies, such as equipment monitoring sensors, BIM software, smart wearables, and RFID tagging & tracking, are done in construction activities for asset tracking and remote monitoring.

IoT, robot, BIM, and other technologies are used to improve accuracy and efficiency of construction. IoT can monitor, analyze, and capture the information in real-time and help reduce facility service costs. For instance, construction drones are used for security, inspection, and monitoring of construction activities. They can be used for electronic equipment and elevator maintenance with the use of sensors, thereby fueling the growth of the construction 4.0 market. In addition, proper time management of construction sites and maintenance of safety in the construction industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global construction 4.0 market. Therefore, advantages associated with construction 4.0 technologies, such as remote monitoring, avoiding human errors, and others, are anticipated to drive the growth of the construction 4.0 industry. However, lack of skilled staff and capital in developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of the construction 4.0 market. Furthermore, waste optimization and better resource management are expected to create opportunities for the construction 4.0 market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1585

The global construction 4.0 market is segmented on the basis of solution, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on solution, the construction 4.0 market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on technology, the global construction 4.0 market is categorized into IoT, artificial intelligence, industrial robots, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, fleet management, wearables, and others. By end user, the market is classified into residential and non-residential. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the report include Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc, ABB Ltd, Autodesk Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CalAmp Corporation, Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction 4.0 market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by the construction 4.0 market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the construction 4.0 market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global construction 4.0 market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the construction 4.0 market.

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION 4.0 MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

BY TECHNOLOGY

– IoT

– Artificial Intelligence

– Industrial Robots

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Asset Monitoring

– Predictive Maintenance

– Fleet Management

– Wearables

– Others

BY END USER

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1585

KEY PLAYERS

– Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc

– ABB Ltd

– Autodesk Inc

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– CalAmp Corporation

– Hexagon AB

– Hilti Corporation

– Topcon Corporation

– Trimble, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation