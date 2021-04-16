Computational Creativity Market is estimated to register a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period 2020 to 2028

Global Computational Creativity Market has valued US$ 102.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 685.0 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.88% during a forecast period.

The computational creativity market is segmented into technology, components, application, and region.

In terms of technology, the global computational creativity market is classified into natural language processing, machine learning & deep learning, and computer vision. Based on components, global computational creativity market is divided into solution, and services. A further application, global computational creativity market is split marketing & web designing, product designing, music composition, photography & videography, high-end video gaming development, automated story generation, and others.

Based on regions, the global computational creativity market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on technology, machine learning & deep learning algorithm segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of machine learning & deep learning algorithm for implementing various applications of computational creativity is contributing to the rapid growth of the segment in the computational creativity market.

By application, marketing and web designing application is gaining traction in computational creativity market owing to its ability to assist users easily and quickly build a creative website with a few simple clicks. Computational creativity solutions are also being used for branding, advertising, and building effective marketing campaigns. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of computational creativity solutions for marketing and web designing applications in coming years.

The increasing demand for automating creative tasks, such as composing music, editing photographs, and movies as well as designing graphics & websites is propelling the global computational creativity market.

Increasing adoption of computational creativity solutions in modern applications and increasing investments and finance in the computational creativity start-ups can provide growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

In terms of region, North America is the major revenue generating region in the global computational creativity market. The region is witnessing major developments in the computational creativity space. Most of the AI-based solution providers in North America are involved in product innovations and deployment of the AI-based solutions. They are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the computational creativity market.

Key players operating in global computational creativity market include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, AWS, Autodesk, Jukedeck, Humtap, Amper Music, Automated Creative, ScriptBook, B12, The Grid, Canva, Hello Games, Aiva, Object AI, Firedrop, OBVIOUS, Prisma Labs, Cyanapse, Lumen5, Skylum, Logojoy, and Runway.

