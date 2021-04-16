Compressor Oil Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Compressor Oil Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Compressor Oil Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Compressor Oil market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

The technological advancement in the compressor industry to move towards more energy efficient solutions will also prosper the product demand. For instance, Kaesar Kompressoren redesigned and launched a new series of rotary screw compressors which are highly energy efficient, resulting in reduced energy cost and life cycle cost. Such innovations will also drive the demand of air compressors, which will augment the growth of compressor oil market. However, raw material price fluctuation might hamper the growth of industry during the forecast timeframe.

Compressor Oil Market is forecast to exceed USD 6.5 billion; according to a new research report.

Based on base oil, mineral and synthetic are the key segments in the compressor oil market. Bio-based and semi-synthetic oils have been considered in the others category. In 2018, synthetic oil dominated the market with majority of share. This product type is free from any kind of additive or surplus that results in price escalation. Additionally, it provides high efficiency, less wear, lower volatility, extended storage stability and operating temperature range.

The industry is classified into reciprocating, centrifugal, rotary screw and others which includes scroll, axial, liquid piston and straight lobe on the basis of compressor type. In 2018, rotary screw type had majority of the market share in terms of volume which can be attributed to the popularity of this segment in the various industrial applications coupled with the higher lubrication usage in screws, thrust & radial roller bearings and speed gears.

On the basis of end-use, market is classified into food & beverage, infrastructure & construction, power generation, mining, general manufacturing, chemical and others which include agriculture, healthcare, household, etc. The chemical segment will have significant market share due to many applications of compressor oil in material handling and process air.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market owing to the presence of rapidly growing end-user industries. North America region will have significant market share owing to the presence of mature manufacturing industry and increasing oil & gas exploration activities in the region.

Compressor oil industry share is extremely competitive, with numerous players. The main players include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Ingersoll Rand, Indian Oil Corporation, Fuchs Group, Sasol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum and others.

One of the chief drivers of growth of compressor oil market is the extensive use of air compressors in manufacturing sector coupled with the ongoing technological advancements in the industry. Air compressors are widely used as a source of compressed air for welding & cutting equipment, metal finishing and sandblasting, to operate air tools for production lines, adjusting feed and roller machinery, piece ejection from molds, etc. Developing countries like China and India have witnessed a tremendous growth in the manufacturing sector owing to the favorable government policies, availability of raw material, comparatively cost-effective labor and foreign investments. In addition to this, the manufacturing companies are more emphasizing on reliability, speed and efficiency due to increasing population and are also focusing on the revision of their supply chain management to make it eco-friendlier and more adaptive.

