Compact Telehandlers Market 2021 Analysis by CAGR, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor Analysis, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The compact telehandlers are also known as telescopic handlers; it is the lifting vehicles widely used to lift loads in construction, agriculture, mining and quarrying, forestry, logistics, and other industries. The growing construction activities across the globe are resulting in the rising demand for construction equipment, including telehandlers, which propels the compact telehandler market growth over the forecast period.

The compact telehandlers offer various benefits such as high load capacity, flexibility, versatility, impressive loading height and reach, small stature, etc., which make it more popular among the end-user industries. This factor is likely to propel the demand for the compact telehandlers market. However, limited number of suppliers and cyclic nature of lift trucks may restraint the compact telehandlers market growth.

Top Leading Compact Telehandlers Market Players:

Bobcat Company

Gehl Compact Equipment (Manitou Group)

HAULOTTE GROUP

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

JLG Industries, Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Merlo S.p.A.

Skyjack (Linamar Company)

Terex Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Compact Telehandlers Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

