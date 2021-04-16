Clinical EHR Systems Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Increasing number of hospitals are utilizing clinical EHR systems. Number of advantages such as easier access to patient data, improved patient safety via decision support, structure information and better access to patient information are likely to drive growth of global clinical EHR systems market over foreseeable future. Working in clinical sector requires free mobility and usability, which has led professionals to introduce mobile application integrated with clinical EHR systems.

Recent evolution of mobile devices has paved its way into healthcare sector, delivering robust integrated services. With the integration of clinical EHR systems into mobile applications, patients will be benefitted with instant text communication, vital signs and patient data. Further, such mobile applications of clinical EHR systems will deliver healthcare professionals to understand status of patient within or outside of hospital premises.

In a bid to save time and resources, number of clinical professionals are opting for technologically advanced clinical EHR systems. Need for remote monitoring of geriatric patients has propelled demand for clinical EHR systems in recent past. Further, introduction of technologically advanced software is anticipated to boost growth of global clinical EHR systems market over foreseeable future. Introduction of web-based EHR systems has further prompted adoption of clinical EHR systems.

Clinical EHR Systems Market: Introduction

A clinical EHR (electronic health record) system is an electronic version of medical history of patients maintained by the provider over time and might include all the major administrative clinical information related to the personal care under a particular provider such as progress notes, demographics, medications, problems, past medical history, vital signs, immunizations, radiology reports and laboratory data. The clinical EHR system automates access to the information and has potential to simplify clinician’s workflow. Clinical EHR systems are further able to support other care-related activities directly or indirectly via different interfaces such as quality management, evidence-based decision support, and other outcomes reporting.

The key feature of clinical EHR systems is that it can only be managed by authorized person in digital format and can be shared with more than one health organization across the globe. Clinical EHR systems are primarily developed to share information with other health organizations including specialists, laboratories, pharmacies, medical imaging facilities, school and workplace clinics, and emergency facilities. Thereby, clinical EHR system contains all the information of various health organizations related to patient’s care.

Clinical EHR Systems Market: Dynamics

Owing to reducing incidences of medical error by advancing the accuracy and clarity of medical records, clinical EHR systems have gained wide traction across the globe. Key benefits of clinical EHR systems such as reduction in treatment delays, minimizing duplication of tests, making the health information available at a click, and better way to inform patients to take better decisions are likely to boost growth of global clinical EHR systems market over foreseeable future. Hospital segment of the global clinical EHR systems market is anticipated to remain key end-user of clinical EHR systems. Clarity of medical records and advanced accuracy are key factors forcing health organization to adopt clinical EHR systems.

Increased portability and accessibility of clinical EHR systems is projected to increase adoption rate of clinical EHR systems in foreseeable future. Clinical EHR systems can be continuously updated to remove several bugs hampering performance of clinical EHR systems. However, security concerns related to the vital information saved in these systems will be the key factor limiting growth of global clinical EHR systems market. Incorporation of interoperability in clinical EHR systems will facilitate the co-ordination of health care delivery in non-affiliated healthcare organizations, which is the key concern hampering growth of global clinical EHR systems market.

