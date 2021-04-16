Cell Lysis & Disruption Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

The global Cell Lysis & Disruption market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Major Manufacture:

Microfluidics International Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Claremont BioSolutions, LLC.

Merck KGaA

Qiagen NV

BD

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

By application:

Protein Isolation

Downstream Processing

Cell Organelle Isolation

Nucleic Acid Isolation

By type

Mammalian cells

Bacterial cells

Yeast/Algae/Fungi

Plant cells

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

