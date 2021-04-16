Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Expected to Reach $2500 Million by 2028 – Fact.MR

The uptake in adoption of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) as an effective fat-replacer in ready-to-eat and processed foods, abreast rising consumer awareness about consumption of healthy food, will sustain future growth of the CMC market. Inclination of food manufacturers toward carboxymethyl cellulose over egg proteins for preparation of bakery food items such as cakes is likely to be a key growth determinant for the market. Carboxymethyl cellulose aids in minimizing fat concentration in myriad foods, particularly in bakery & confectionary products.

Future prospects of the carboxymethyl cellulose market are likely to be positive, as surge in the popularity of pharmaceutical specialty drugs fuel adoption of CMC, states a new Fact.MR report. The report envisages the carboxymethyl cellulose market to record a modest 4.6% volume CAGR over the forecast period, 2018 to 2028. Worldwide sales of carboxymethyl cellulose will bring in revenues over US$ 2,500 Mn by 2028-end. The FDA-approved disintegrant for pharmaceuticals, CMC improves the dissolving capability of medicines, thereby enhancing their meant effect, which in turn has been driving CMC demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

Relative Affordability of CMC as Thickening & Stabilizing Agent in Food & Beverages Continues to Sustain its Demand

Demand for processed food & beverages will continue to rise, as fast-paced lifestyle of consumers and new business models keep transforming the overall food retail industry. CMC has been seeking extensive employment in the food & beverages industry as thickening and stabilizing agent, gaining popularity as a cost-effective alternative to other cellulose derivatives. Manufacturers are incorporating carboxymethyl cellulose as cold stabilizers in frozen food & beverage products, thereby cutting down high expenditure on other expensive cold stabilizers.

Metal nanoparticles production is another key application of carboxymethyl cellulose as a stabilizing agent, for instance – CMC is used in ice packs to retain the lower freezing point. The report estimates the function of CMC as thickener to remain sought-after among end-use industries, trailed by its function as stabilizer in terms of value as well as volume.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Preeminence of APEJ to Endure

Lucrativeness of the carboxymethyl cellulose market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to remain higher than other regional segments incorporated in the report. CMC demand in APEJ’s food & beverage industry will remain robust, underpinned by the occupancy of relatively higher consumption base. Additionally, relatively higher incidence of chronic ailments in the region have led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals, thereby paving avenues for carboxymethyl cellulose. Nearly two-fifth value share of the carboxymethyl cellulose market will be held by APEJ by 2028-end.

Inclining consumer preference toward gluten-free and low-fat food has augured well for the carboxymethyl cellulose market. Protein solubility extension and texture enhancement attributes of CMC is sought-after among food manufacturers, with ice creams being top application area.

Food and beverages industry will spearhead the carboxymethyl cellulose market, with oil drilling industry on the trail, says the Fact.MR report. Carboxymethyl cellulose is utilized in oil drilling application for protecting mud wells by acting as mud stabilizer, and water retaining agent. High viscosity and degree of substitution are other key attributes of carboxymethyl cellulose, which have led their adoption in oil drilling industry.

