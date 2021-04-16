Canary Seeds Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The Canary Seeds report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Canary Seeds Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Global Canary Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The development of new varieties of de-hulled canary seeds that are high in protein and gluten-free and are similar to wheat, oats, and barley have been approved for human use by various government regulatory agencies across the globe as the canary seeds in the early times were used as bird feeds. These developments in the canary seeds are finding its way into the food industry where the canary flours are used in the production of bread, and the whole canary seeds are used in breakfast cereal bars and hence increases the demand for canary seeds globally. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Canada, Argentina, Thailand, and Australia are the primary producers of canary seeds. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Western Canada is the worlds largest producer and export of canary seeds. Saskatchewan is the leading canary seed-producing province in Canada accounting for around 90% of canary seed production, Manitoba is generally the second-largest producer, followed by Alberta. Brazil is the top exporter of canary seeds, followed by huge opportunity and demand seen in the United Kingdom.

Regional Analysis for Canary Seeds Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Canary Seeds market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Canary Seeds Market Scenario:

Increasing Awareness About the Nutritional Benefits of Canary Seeds

Canary seed is used almost exclusively as food for caged and wild birds and is the major component of many commercially prepared bird food mixtures. The respective government agencies mostly approve the development of a new variety of de-hulled canary seeds, which is notably high in Protein, Minerals, and Amino acid and tends to be gluten-free across the globe. Research findings state that the canary seed can be transformed into flour and incorporated in the production of bread, cookies, cereals, and pasta. In contrast, whole grains can be utilized in the nutritional bars. Researchers from the American Chemical Society successfully converted canary seeds into a viable gluten-free dietary alternative for people with celiac disease. This is one area on which producers are looking to capitalize. CDC Cibo, a yellow seed variety developed for human consumption, is more appealing and aesthetically pleasing. CDC Cibo, a yellow variety of the de-hulled seed that has been developed for human consumption, is more palatable and aesthetically-pleasing. Nevertheless, this is a market thats driven mostly as bird feed; application in the food industry is a growing opportunity that tends to drive the demand.

