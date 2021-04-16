Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at $87,641 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $357,051 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy is a non-invasive blood test that detects tumor DNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from primary tumors and metastatic sites. Breast cancer liquid biopsy is a simple & precise alternative to surgical biopsy procedures, which allows physicians and surgeons to detect & treat breast cancer at an early stage and obtain tumor information through blood samples. Breast cancer liquid biopsy is particularly significant as it helps physicians to understand molecular changes and dynamics of breast cancer. Moreover, breast cancer recurrence is expected to be understood through well-timed breast cancer liquid biopsy techniques.

Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in preference for noninvasive procedures, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy instruments, advantages of over solid tumor biopsy, and increase in patient awareness toward minimally invasive breast cancer liquid biopsy procedures are the key factors that fuel growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. In addition, rise in funding for breast liquid biopsy R&D, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations, and increase in breast cancer liquid biopsy reagents approvals are another factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing and lack of access and awareness regarding breast cancer liquid biopsy in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product & service, circulating biomarker, application, and region. By product & service, the market is categorized into reagent kits, instruments, and services. By circulating biomarker, it is segregated into circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, and circulating tumor DNA. Depending on application, it is classified into diagnostics, prognostics, and risk assessment. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

– Reagent Kits

– Instruments

– Services

By Circulating Biomarker

– Circulating Tumor Cells

– Extracellular Vesicles

– Circulating Tumor DNA

By Application

– Diagnostics

– Prognostics

– Risk Assessment

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Biocept, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.)

– Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

– Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.)

– Myriad Genetics, Inc.

– NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

– Qiagen N.V.

– Sysmex Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Isogen Life Science B.V.

– Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

– Biodesix, Inc.