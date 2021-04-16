Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A distributed ledger is a database that is consensually shared and synchronized across multiple sites, institutions, or geographies, accessible by multiple people. Unlike traditional databases, distributed ledgers have no centralized database storage system, which enables bank authorities to check and eliminate error. In addition, blockchain enabled distributed ledger provides various benefits, which include reduces operational efficiencies, speed up the amount of time a transaction takes to complete and also reduces the operational cost of the organizations. Furthermore, rise in adoption of blockchain enabled distributed ledgers among various fintech owing to surge in cyberattacks and increase in need to protect critical data of the companies.

Rise in adoption of distributed ledger among various large & medium size enterprises to surge their revenue opportunity and increase in awareness toward blockchain distributed ledger applications among various industries drive the growth of the global blockchain distributed ledger market. In addition, low risk of data fraudulent activities and less cost of blockchain distributed ledger applications propel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of cryptocurrency among the people in developing nations are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in blockchain distributed ledgers is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the blockchain distributed ledger market.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, application, end user, and region. As per component, the market is segmented into solution and service. In terms of type, it is bifurcated into private, public and hybrid. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of application, it is bifurcated into payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, compliance management, trade finance and others. As per end user, it is divided into BFSI, government & public, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, healthcare, energy & utilities and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the blockchain distributed ledger market analysis are AlphaPoint, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Earthport, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, iXledger and NTT DATA Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain distributed ledger market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global blockchain distributed ledger market size is provided in the report.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2019-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Type

– Private

– Public

– Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

– Payments

– Smart Contracts

– Supply Chain Management

– Compliance Management

– Trade Finance

– Others

By End User

– BFSI

– Government & Public

– Manufacturing

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Media & Entertainment

– Transportation & Logistics

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

