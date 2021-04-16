Bispectral Index (Bis) Monitor Market is Driven by Significant Rise in the Number of Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

Bispectral Index (BIS) Monitor Market: Introduction

Bispectral Index (BIS) monitor are anesthesia monitoring devices used to measure the depth of anesthesia that is given to the patients before surgical or medical procedures

Electroencephalogram (EEG), which measures the electric activity of the brain, is used to measure the depth of anesthesia. The BIS system processes the signal produced by EEG and converts it to a waveform on the BIS monitor.

The BIS monitor comprises of two components: an electrode that is connected to the monitor and adhesive electrode sensor strip that is placed on patient’s forehead. The BIS monitor calculates the data received by sensor strips and displays the results in numeric values ranging from 0 to 100. Each range of numeric value represents the degree of sedation. Based on the numeric value shown on the BIS monitor, anesthetist modifies the dosage of sedation.

BIS monitor help prevent either over or under sedation of patients, which is possible with the use of vital sign and subjective sedation scales

Key Drivers of Global Bispectral Index (BIS) Monitor Market

The global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market is primarily driven by significant rise in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. For instance, it is estimated that more than 9 million abdominal and pelvic surgeries in the U.S. and over 30 million abdominal and pelvic surgeries are performed globally every year. Moreover, according to the International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), around 23 million cosmetic surgeries (invasive and non-invasive) were performed in 2013 (the number is subjected to 95 ISAPS member countries).

Rapidly increasing number of patients with chronic disorders requiring mechanical and other forms of ventilation is likely to fuel the usage of BIS monitor during the forecast period

Technological advancements in BIS monitor, new product development and shift from conventional method of sedation measurement to accurate and precise measurement via BIS monitor are factors that are estimated to drive the global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market monitor during the forecast period.

BIS monitor do not perform well with nitrous oxide or ketamine. With the use of these drugs, BIS monitor show unchanged values or increased values. This monitor is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Availability of alternative technologies, such as SNAP EEG monitor system, auditory evoked potential monitor, patient state analyzer 4000, etc., to measure the depth of anesthesia is likely to hamper the growth of the bispectral index (BIS) monitor in the near future

4 Channel Monitor Sub-segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on product type, the global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market can be divided into components and accessories. The components segment can be further classified into 2 channel monitor and 4 channel monitor. The 4 channel monitor sub-segment is anticipated to lead the components segment during the forecast period.

The accessories segment is further categorized into 4 electrode sensors, bilateral sensors, and others

Hospitals Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of end-user, the global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Hospitals are potential users of BIS monitor, as majority of surgical procedures are performed in hospitals. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Bispectral Index (BIS) Monitor Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market monitor can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.

Rapidly growing orthopedic & spine surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and abdominal surgeries, well established healthcare infrastructure, etc. are likely to contribute to the dominant share of North America. Moreover, early adoption of technologically advanced products in health care facilities in the region, growing demand for BIS monitor, and a large base of medical device companies in the region are likely to fuel the growth of the bispectral index (BIS) monitor market monitor in the region during the forecast period.

Bispectral index (BIS) monitor market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing surgical procedures in densely populated countries, such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global bispectral Index (BIS) monitor market is highly consolidated with a few global players accounting for majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global bispectral index (BIS) monitor market are:

Medtronic Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Cardinal Health

Drägerwerk AG

Heyer Medical AG

Intersurgical Limited

Philips Healthcare

