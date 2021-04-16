Bio-MEMS Market 2021 : Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) technology uses microstructures and miniaturized devices as components for performing microfabrication techniques. These systems are extensively being used for biomedical or biological purposes is known as bio-MEMS. Today, bio-MEMS are widely used for clinical diagnostics and for research and development in the healthcare sector. The sophisticated microfabrication techniques used in bio-MEMS have enabled treatment of critical diseases. This has opened up several lucrative opportunities for the global market in recent years. Owing to these reasons, the global bio-MEMS market is expected to be worth US$3.8 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$695.0 mn in 2015. Between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 20.9%.

The rising demand for artificial limbs or substitutes for a specific nerve problem has improved the uptake of bio-MEMS in recent years. The market is also being driven by the soaring usage of microfluidics such as microfluidic chips in a wide range of biomedical applications for analytical and diagnostic purposes. Furthermore, the use of bio-MEMS has also enhanced the detection of viruses and pathogens with adequate accuracy, which has played a key role in setting the global market on a positive path of growth.

On the basis of type, the global bio-MEMS market is divided into gyroscopes, accelerometers, and others. As of 2015, the accelerometers segment held the dominant share in the global market due to its widening application in the medical sector. The others, which includes flow sensors is also expected to show steady growth during the forecast period.

Cardio-MEMS to Lead Global Market throughout Forecast Period

In terms of application, the global bio-MEMS market is segmented into neural implants, bionics, ENT implants, cardio-MEMS, and others. Presently, the cardio-MEMS hold a dominant share in the global market due to the rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and diseases across the globe. The growing usage of cardio-MEMS has helped in saving several lives and allowed doctors to understand crucial data such as pressure changes of patients with more clarity. The report suggests that others segment, which includes pressure sensors, retinal implants, and exoskeletons will also show steady progress in the coming years due to increasing applications.

North America to Remain Frontrunner in Global Market

On the basis geography, the global bio-MEMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World, which is further categorized into Africa, Middle East, and South America. As of 2015, North America held a major chunk in the global market, which was closely followed by Europe. The North America bio-MEMS market is being led by the soaring healthcare sector. The high adoption of advanced treatment techniques in North America is also estimated to boost the revenue of the regional market. The report states that Asia Pacific is also estimated to offer profitable opportunities to the global market as governments are focusing on improving healthcare facilities in the region. The Asia Pacific bio-MEMS market is also likely to swell due to the huge pool of unmet medical needs and rise of the medical tourism industry.

The key players operating in the global bio-MEMS market are Becton Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Perkin Elmer, Medtronic, Baxter International Inc., and Teledyne Dalsa Inc. among others.

