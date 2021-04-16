Automobile High-strength Steel – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The global Automobile High-strength Steel market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Automobile High-strength Steel market include:
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Swedish Steel SSAB
ThyssenKrupp
Ansteel
ArcelorMittal
BX STEEl
Kobe Steel
Shougang Group
Baosteel Group
POSCO
Automobile High-strength Steel End-users:
A Pillar
B Pillar
Reinforced Sill
Roof Cross-Rail
Longeron Assembles
Door Panel
Trunk Lid
Others
By Type:
Dual Phase Steels
Complex Phase Steels
Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels
Martensitic Steels
Quenching and Partitioning Steels
Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels
Press Hardening/Boron Steels
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automobile High-strength Steel Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automobile High-strength Steel Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automobile High-strength Steel Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automobile High-strength Steel Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automobile High-strength Steel Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automobile High-strength Steel Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automobile High-strength Steel Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automobile High-strength Steel Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Automobile High-strength Steel manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automobile High-strength Steel
Automobile High-strength Steel industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automobile High-strength Steel industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
