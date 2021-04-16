Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market In-depth Analysis Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) market are also predicted in this report.

An Automated Medication Dispensing Machine, or automated dispensing cabinet (ADC) is a computerized drug storage device or cabinet designed for hospitals. ADCs allow medications to be stored and dispensed near the point of care while controlling and tracking drug distribution. They also are called unit-based cabinets (UBCs), automated dispensing devices (ADDs), automated distribution cabinets or automated dispensing machines (ADMs).

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

ScriptPro

Cerner

BD

YUYAMA

Swisslog

Talyst

Medwei Medical Technology

TOSHO

Kirby Lester

WARRENWELL

TCGRx

Parata

Omnicell

On the basis of application, the Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) market is segmented into:

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Worldwide Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market by Type:

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

