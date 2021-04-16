Autofill Drums & Totes Machines Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2026

Global Autofill Drums & Totes Machines Market: Overview

Autofill drums & totes are used for storage and transportation purposes. These are especially suitable for bulk packaging due to their storage capacities. Autofill drums & totes machines are used to fill and store industrial food-grade and chemical drums & totes. These machines are capable of filling drums of capacity ranging from 30 gallons to 57 gallons and totes ranging from 220 gallons to 330 gallons. Autofill drums & totes machines are available in either top-fill or bottom-fill configurations.

The autofill drums & totes machines with top filling configuration are less expensive, but not suitable for foaming bulk products. Autofill drums & totes machines with the bottom-fill configuration are very flexible. These autofill drums & totes machines are capable of filling almost any bulk product within a wide range of foamy characteristics and viscosities. Autofill drums & totes machines use an integrated and powdered pallet roller conveyor system.

The filling process requires the operator to position a tote or a drum on a scaled platform with a conveyor control switch. A nozzle balancing arm switch is used by the operator, the drum or the barrel opening is positioned manually, and then the auto-fill is activated to fill the drum or tote up to its weight. Autofill drums & totes machines can be customized with an inline filling system that eliminates the physical effort associated with the handling of a 55-gallon drum. As manual filling requires labor and consumes time, the autofill drums & totes machines market is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Autofill Drums & Totes Machines Market: Dynamics

Autofill drums & totes machines are suitable for hot as well as cold substances. Autofill drums & totes machines are fully automated and offer hands-free bulk packaging for drum & tote filling. Correctly programmed autofill drums & totes machines ensure complete automation with pressure checks, automatic cap removal, and defective drum & tote rejection.

Autofill drums & totes machines are economical and suitable for hot and hazardous fills as well. The autofill drums & totes machines market is expected to witness a meteoric growth in the chemical and bulk product filling industries, as two or more drums or totes can be filled at a single time. Some Autofill Drums & Totes Machines manufacturers are offering machines that accommodate various drum & tote sizes and have inner mast within the filler stanchion that rises up and down to adjust filling from 5 gallons to 550 gallons.

Ideal-Pak Massman LLC offers autofill drums & totes machines with an innovative laser scanning technology that automatically finds all drum locations in a single scan before filling step. The autofill drums & totes machines market is expected to make an impact in regions such as APAC and MEA where high-volume drum & tote filling is required. Autofill drums & totes machines offer high accuracy net-weight drum filling and reduce the number of operators required on the filling line.

Global Autofill Drums & Totes Machines Market: Segmentation

The autofill drums & totes machines market is segmented on the basis of drum & tote filling capacity into:

Drums Less than 10 gallon 10-30 gallon More than 30 gallon

Totes Less than 200 gallon 200-400 gallon More than 400 gallon



The autofill drums & totes machines market is segmented on the basis of filling system into:

Bottom Filling

Top Filling

The autofill drums & totes machines market is segmented on the basis of machine type into:

Single Drum & Tote Filling machine

Multi Drum & Tote Filling machine

The autofill drums & totes machines market is segmented on the basis of end use into:

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Oil & Petroleum Industry

Global Autofill Drums & Totes Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The autofill drums & totes machines market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for a major share in the global autofill drums & totes machines market, followed by Europe. Due to the demand for labor-less and efficient filling systems, the market for autofill drums & totes machines is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Global Autofill Drums & Totes Market: Key Players

Inline Filling Systems

EPIC Packaging Systems

Xinhai

Tom Mining Construction

Ideal-Pak Massman, LLC

Specialty Equipment

Autofill Manufacturing Sdn.

MAC Automation Concepts

Hammel Scale

Mettler Toledo

