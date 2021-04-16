Astaxanthin Consumption Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Astaxanthin Consumption market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Astaxanthin Consumption market are also predicted in this report.
Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and ?-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.
Leading Vendors
Fuji
JX Nippon Oil& Energy
Supreme Biotechnologies
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
Biogenic
Igene Biotechnology
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
Parry Nutraceuticals
Bettering Biotech
Algatechnologies
BGG
Zhejiang NHU
Cyanotech
BASF
Leader Bio-Technology
DSM
Application Outline:
Cosmetics
Food & beverages
Feed
Others
By Type:
Natural Astaxanthin
Synthetic Astaxanthin
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Astaxanthin Consumption Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Astaxanthin Consumption Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Astaxanthin Consumption Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Astaxanthin Consumption Market in Major Countries
7 North America Astaxanthin Consumption Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Astaxanthin Consumption Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Astaxanthin Consumption Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Astaxanthin Consumption Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Astaxanthin Consumption Market Report: Intended Audience
Astaxanthin Consumption manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Astaxanthin Consumption
Astaxanthin Consumption industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Astaxanthin Consumption industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Astaxanthin Consumption Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Astaxanthin Consumption Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Astaxanthin Consumption Market?
