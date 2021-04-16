Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size to Surge at the CAGR of 6.3% throughout the Foreseeable Period

The global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market has gathered momentum on the back of growing focus of clinicians and policy makers to accommodate risk-benefit trade-offs for patients. Relentless efforts of the proponents to advance vitro fertilization (IVF)/intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) protocols for improving live births impart a considerable growth momentum, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The social burden of infertility among couples has been rising due to the marked of secondary infertility, spurring research to improve ART procedures. Resultantly, the ART market has benefitted from efforts of the overall healthcare fraternity to optimize maternal and infant outcomes from IVF and ICSI. Further, clinicians are also focusing on expanding procedural choices expanding the business avenue in the assisted reproductive technology market.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assisted-reproductive-technology-market.html

The assisted reproductive technology market was estimated at US$22,100.0 million in 2016 is expected to climb to revenues worth of US$37,789.6 million by 2025 end. During 2017–2025, the market is projected to rise at CAGR of 6.3%.

Sizable Funding in ART Technologies Aim to Reduce Global Burden of Infertility

Over the past decade, several countries in developing and developed regions have witnessed sizable funding in ART technologies. The growing uptake in industrialized nations with successful outcomes has propelled the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. North America for instance has seen growing acceptance of ART to overcome the burden of infertility. The uptake is fueled by expanding continuum of reproductive health care, especially in the U.S., which has helped bring down the procedural risks associated with ART.

Developing markets such as Asia Pacific have shown remarkable potential on the global landscape. The region is expected to serve leading share of revenues to the global assisted reproductive technology market.

Request Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29234

Healthcare Providers Highlight Need of Improving Care Plans For Women Post ART

Overall, the global assisted reproductive technology market has seen rapid advances made in healthcare to improve care plans for women who have attained pregnant using any assisted reproductive technology. Increased focus of clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) have helped maternal and antenatal care providers improve the outcome of ART pregnancies, especially in developed nations of the world. A variety of complications have sought to reduce the outcomes of ART, more notably risk of congenital malformations and preeclampsia, intensifying the need for such guidelines. A case in point is recent CPGs published by Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC). Such initiatives by healthcare systems will likely expand the potential of the assisted reproductive technology market.

Players Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio

The global assisted reproductive technology market features a fairly fragmented landscape. Top players have attained stronghold in the market due to their robust product portfolio. Moreover, a few are focusing on squarely on geographical expansions.

Well-entrenched players in the global assisted reproductive technology market include Nikon Corporation, Merck & Company, Inc., Planer PLC, Laboratoire CCD, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Nidacon International AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Irvine Scientific, CooperSurgical, Inc., and Vitrolife AB.

Request COVID Analysis on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29234

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – (Technology – In Vitro Fertilization (Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)), Artificial Insemination (Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and Intracervical Insemination (ICI)), and Surrogacy; Procedure – Frozen Donor, Frozen Non Donor, Fresh Donor, Fresh Non Donor, and Embryo Banking; End User – Fertility Clinics and Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”.

Request Customization on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=29234

The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented based on:

Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com