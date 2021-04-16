Asia-Pacific Feed Minerals Market 2021 Business Scenario – Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Feed Minerals report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Asia-Pacific Feed Minerals Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Asia Pacific feed minerals market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Minerals are additives included in the animal feed for optimal growth, development, overall health, and well-being, and for the prevention of diseases in the livestock. Essential trace elements and minerals that are not adequately produced in the body need to be added in the feed externally for better standards and quality of animal-derived products. Increasing industrialization of livestock production to meet the increasing demand for animal protein sources, especially in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, is driving the greater focus on optimum nutrition of farm animals. This trend is expected to provide robust growth to the feed minerals market in the region, over the forecast period.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Asia-Pacific Feed Minerals Market Report are : Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, DSM Animal Nutrition, Alltech Inc., Pancosma SA, Tanke Biosciences Corp., Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd, Zinpro Corp.

Asia-Pacific Feed Minerals Market Scenario:

Increasing Micronutrients Deficiencies

Micro-minerals occupy a major share of the feed minerals market in the region when segmented by type. Microminerals include chromium, cobalt, copper, fluorine, iodine, iron, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, and zinc. The analyses of pastures for micro minerals are needed periodically for healthy livestock and animals. Additionally, deficiency may lead to anemia and increased susceptibility to infections. Thus, this may further increase the demand for micro minerals in the feed industry. During intensive culture in countries, like Vietnam, fluctuating environmental and water quality conditions can lead to the development of stress situations, which can only be tackled by the inclusion of microelements present in minerals. Thus, this has led to the growing demand for minerals in compound feed used by farmers. These feed, including minerals, are used by farmers in pelleted form, as supplementary feeds. The companies active in the market are engaged in various product innovations to cater to the growing demand for micro minerals in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, the growing popularity of micro-mineral feeds may provide various opportunities for the minerals segment, during the forecast period.

