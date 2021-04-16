Asia Pacific Bleached Linter Cellulose Market to trace exponential gain till 2025

Bleached Linter Cellulose Market will exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2025; according to a new research report.

Bleached linter cellulose market is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the exponentially booming food & beverages industry in Asia Pacific. The demand for CMC where is continuously growing owing to its extensive applications as a thickening agent in the food industry. The linters are used in various niche applications owing to their highly pure cellulose content. Mounting food production coupled with better supply chain in the sector has resulted in the growth of the food & beverages industry. The product acts as a suitable raw material to manufacture intermediate materials which are largely used in food & beverages. Growing product demand for the production of yogurts and ready to eat meals will provide a greater opportunity for product demand growth over the forecast period. It is widely applicable as a stabilizer in the processing of the aforementioned products.

As the cotton is a primary raw material for the bleached linter cellulose manufacturing, therefore disturbances in the global cotton supply chain may restrict the overall business growth over the coming years. Cotton is a rain crop, i.e., it relies solely on rainfall and thus, changing climate and agriculture patterns make the cotton cultivation and consecutively, it’s supply more unreliable. Such a trend will automatically result in lowering product availability. However, the procurement of cotton from other countries such as Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Turkey may lower the chances of raw material shortage in the market.

Bleached linter cellulose market is divided into two main grades, i.e. technical grade, and high grade. The high-grade type of bleached linter cellulose shall substantially grow owing to its extensive application in CMC manufacturing and successive use for food & beverages production. The technical grade has the highest share of over 80% as the its majorly used across a number of applications, including, paper, non-woven fabrics, packaging, textiles, etc.

Application segment for the bleached linter cellulose market are acetate, viscose, nitrate, ethers, and others. In 2018, viscose gained the highest share of over 70% among the application segment. Viscose is partly processed using bleached linter as a raw material and is mainly used to produce a number of consumer and commercial textile products such as trousers, shirts, jackets, coats, etc. Acetate is another key application of bleached linters which is majorly used for manufacturing cigarette tows, that are further used to make a filter.

The end-user segment of the bleached linter cellulose market is bifurcated into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp & paper, personal care, paints & coatings, packaging, and others. In 2018, the textile industry held the key position in the end-user market. Growing demand of textile with rapidly rising population in Asia Pacific has proportionally resulted in greater demand for synthetic fibers such as viscose. Product demand growth is on a rise to fulfill the recurring demand from the textile industry. Additionally, it also forms an important constituent in the pulp & paper manufacturing industry. Bleached linters are used to produce CMC, which is further used in making toiletries and other personal care products. Furthermore, it is also used as an additive in the paint industry and as a wetting agent in pulp processing.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the largest market for the bleached linter cellulose over the forthcoming period. The major reason will be the rapid industrialization in the region, coupled with population growth. It will result in the low cost production, as the major cotton producers are located in India and China. Coupled with the growth of the end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, textiles, food & beverages, pulp & paper, personal care, paints & coatings, the demand for bleached linters in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming period.

Bleached linter cellulose market is vastly fragmented with the presence of various small scale producers. Some of the key players of the industry are Hubei Golden Ring Co., Ltd., Unity Pulp & Paper, GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Silver Hawk Chemical Fibre Co., and numerous others.

