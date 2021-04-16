Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market: What are the new innovations by companies? – Amazon Web Series LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corp.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size study, by Offering (Solution, Services), by Function (Operation-Focused, Customer-Focusing), by Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market is valued at approximately USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The AI has become a key component in the digitalization of in-store retail through customizing the experience of consumer and creating a more involved business-to-consumer interaction. For retail businesses, AI create an prospect to bridge the gap amongst physical and virtual sales channels. AI is also becoming an integral part for retailers because of the efficiency it brings to the operations by replacing humans. As humans are prone to errors; however, the use of AI technology helps to eliminate the inefficiencies which humans bring into operations. Therefore, the advent of AI is become increasingly popular in online retailing, and even in traditional retail stores, which may contribute towards the higher market growth worldwide. Further, the increase in the artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market is significantly imputed to the fact that online retail companies for improving the customer experience is relentlessly expanding across the globe. For instance, PayPal are using AI to spot fraudulent charges, it utilizes a homegrown AI engine built open-source tools. Such initiative will foster the adoption for AI in retail market all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in number of e-commerce transactions, along with the growing demand of AI-driven chatbots are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global e-commerce sales accounted for around USD 25.6 trillion in 2018, demonstrating an increase of 8% from 2017. Likewise, as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce sector remained for USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to grow to almost USD 200 billion by 2024. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the lack of infrastructure, coupled with the higher implementation costs are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies in retail stores, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in number of e-commerce sector and the increasing investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Series LLC

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Conversica Inc.

Baidu Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Function:

Operation-Focused

Customer-Focusing

By Technology:

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

Key Segments Studied in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Economic Consequences of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis & Conclusion by Economic Impact & Risk Factors

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in COVID-19 Outbreak:

The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Market Highlights & Approach

The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

– Detailed Overview of market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

– What impact of COVID-19 lockdown on consumers’ awareness, behavior, and attitudes?

Key Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Report:

