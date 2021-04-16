Business

Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Status and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Artificial Grass Turf Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome from it. The report also presents forecasts for Artificial Grass Turf from 2021 till 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market are Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex and Other

This report segments the global Artificial Grass Turf Market on the basis of Types are:

Tuft Grass10- 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

On the basis of Application, the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented into:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Regions are covered By Artificial Grass Turf Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

  • Detailed overview of Artificial Grass Turf Market
  • Changing Artificial Grass Turf market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
  • Historical, current and projected Artificial Grass Turf market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape of Artificial Grass Turf Market
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Artificial Grass Turf Market
Chapter 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
Chapter 3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
Chapter 5 Overview of Regional Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Market
Chapter 7 Development, Trend, Analysis of Market
Chapter 8 Segmentation Analysis by Marketing Type
Chapter 9 Application Analysis by Marketing Type
Chapter 10 Conclusion of Artificial Grass Turf Market Professional Survey Report 2018.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

