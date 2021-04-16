Airport Information System Market 2021 : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

Technological advancements have played an imperative role in the overall growth of the aviation sector worldwide, thus driving the airport information system market. At present, the advent of novel technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, 4G, 5G, WiFi, Blockchain, IoT, and cloud computing is set to revolutionize the airports around the world and enable the development of ‘smart airports’. Within the aviation sector, real-time management of airport activities remains critical for optimum operational efficiency and enhancing passenger service. Over the past decade, investments toward the development of smart airports have increased at a steady pace and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. As airports around the world scramble toward enhancing the passenger experience and customer service, airport information systems have continually come under the radar.

Airport technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace due to exponential rise in the number of passengers and soaring consumer demand for efficient airport management. Airport information systems around the world are expected to get a makeover in the upcoming years, due to advancements in technology and growing interest in the deployment of prefabricated modular data centers and several other innovative concepts in the pipeline. At the back of these factors, the global airport information system market is expected to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by the end of 2020.

Entry of Robots & Autonomous Vehicles– A Step toward Seamless Passenger Experience

The entry of robots and autonomous vehicles has played an imperative role in revolutionizing operations in the industrial space. In addition, as Industry 4.0 continues to make inroads across the world, the adoption of robots in warehouses, factory floors, and different types of production units have increased at an impressive pace. While advancements in robotic technology continue to make inroads across the industrial sector, robots are increasingly being used in airport terminals around the world. Robots are a common sight across a number of airports in different regions of the world, including Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America to improve customer engagement and boost efficiency.

The adoption of robots is significantly high at airports in the Asia Pacific region followed by Europe. Robotics is expected to play a pivotal role in redefining baggage handling due to which, autonomous baggage handling carts or baggage robots are currently being tested. Due to giant strides taken by novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, modern-day robots are likely to offer accurate information to passengers– a major innovation in the airport information system market that is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

While robotics continue to make inroads in the airport information system market, innovations in voice technology have opened up new exciting avenues. Voice technology has gained considerable popularity in recent years. Several airports around the world are inclined toward using voice technology to empower passengers and enhance the overall passenger experience. For instance, in 2018, Heathrow Airport in London enabled passengers to interact with Alexa to gain information regarding their flight status, arrival-departure details, and gate updates. Analysts at Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that voice technology could have a strong impact on improving the overall relationship between passengers and businesses during the forecast period.

Air Travel Declines amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The travel, tourism & logistics sector is arguably one of the most affected industries amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As governments continue to impose restrictions on transportation and trade, domestic as well as international air travel is likely to take a major hit particularly in 2020. The demand for airport information systems is projected to decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to minimal activity in the commercial airline sphere. However, market participants are expected to focus on the development of new airport information system concepts that are likely to enhance passenger experience at airports in the COVID-19-free era. While the growth prospects of airport information system market look grim in the first half of 2020, the market is likely to gradually recover from the short-term slump in the second half of 2020.