AI Recruitment Market In-depth Analysis Report

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global AI Recruitment market include:

SmartRecruiters

Ultimate Software

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

Jobvite

IBM Corporation

Deloitte

HireVue

Zoho Corporation

Automatic Data Processing LCC

SAP SE

Talentrecruit

Textio

CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd

Mya Systems Inc.

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

AI Recruitment Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the AI Recruitment can be segmented into:

Candidate Discovery

Candidate Relationship Management

Job Market Forecasting

Ad Automation

Candidate Assessments

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of AI Recruitment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of AI Recruitment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of AI Recruitment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of AI Recruitment Market in Major Countries

7 North America AI Recruitment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe AI Recruitment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific AI Recruitment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

AI Recruitment manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of AI Recruitment

AI Recruitment industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, AI Recruitment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

