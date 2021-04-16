Acoustic Insulation Market Worth $14,633 Million by 2022 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach $14,633 million by 2022, according to new research published by Allied Market Research. Plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015.Plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015.

The global acoustic insulation market was valued at $9,878 million in 2015. Acoustic insulation is a soundproofing technique that prevents or minimizes sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating a barrier between the interior and exterior areas. It reduces the sound emitted from structures of a room as well as acoustic reverberation. Acoustic designing is one of the most complex facets of architecture and construction used to develop insulation systems to achieve proper acoustic quality of the buildings.

Factors that drive the global market for acoustic insulation are the increase in health concerns towards noise pollution, stringent noise pollution standards, rise in construction industry, and energy efficiency advantages provided by insulation materials. However, the market growth is restrained by low awareness on the importance of acoustics in emerging countries and slowdown of construction industry in Europe.

Segment Overview:

The acoustic insulation market is segmented based on material type, end-user, and geography.

Based on material type, the market is divided into stone wool, glass wool, plastic foam, and others. Plastic foam is the most dominant material type in the market. It possesses excellent sound absorbing and vibration dampening quality that contribute to higher comfort and safety levels. Acoustic insulation from these materials can reduce noise by around 50% in comparison to traditional materials such as bitumen sheet or fiber belt. Stone wool is estimated to be the fastest growing material type due to its higher efficiency, excellent thermal insulation, easy installation, and super fire resistance.

Based on geography, Europe is the major contributor to the revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific. The dominance of Europe is due to the strict building regulation and large transportation market of the region. The European acoustic insulation market generated $3,482 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $4,795 million by 2022.

Key Players

The major players profiled in the report are Saint-Gobain SA, Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Paroc Group, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.

Other companies operating in the acoustic insulation value chain include DuPont Company, 3M Company, Hutchinson Group, JCW Group, Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, and STEICO SE.

