5G in aviation Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

5G will facilitate deployment of more advanced technologies such as wireless temperature sensors, in-flight entertainment, and quicker luggage tracking with biometric passenger verification, among others. It will also allow more passengers to stream high-bandwidth content simultaneously. It will also make the experience more seamless between taxi, home, aircraft cabin, and airport terminal, which will continue to drive adoption of 5G in aviation market.

The Global 5G in aviation Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the 5G in aviation market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the 5G in aviation market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 5G in aviation market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the 5G in aviation business sphere and its key segments.

Key players in the market include Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small Cells Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 5G Infrastructure for Airport Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport Retail Communication & Security Smart Connected Airports 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft Drone Operations Flight Operations Connected Aircrafts



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the 5G in aviation market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the 5G in aviation market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the 5G in aviation market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

