2D Chromatography Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

A chromatographic system contains flow controller, sample injector, columns, column oven, compound detector and a computer screen for data acquisition, and analysis. There are mainly two categories of two-dimensional separation, gas chromatography and liquid chromatography. The broad application areas of 2D chromatography are drug development, environmental analysis, forensic science drug abuse testing, and others. Growing concerns about food safety and rising numbers of biopharmaceutical companies in developing economies are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The Global 2D Chromatography Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the 2D Chromatography market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the 2D Chromatography market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2D Chromatography market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the 2D Chromatography business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 2D chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) 2D Gas Chromatography 2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Life Science Research Food and Beverage Testing Environmental Analysis Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Cancer Research Laboratories Agriculture and Food Industries Specialty Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the 2D Chromatography market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the 2D Chromatography market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the 2D Chromatography market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

