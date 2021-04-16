2021 Shea Butter Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 | will Grow at a CAGR% of 10.5% from 2021-2025

The Global Shea Butter Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025, will grow at a CAGR% of 10.5% from 2021-2025. Shea Butter is a skin superfood that comes from the seeds of the fruit of the Shea (Karite) tree. It may offer mild UV protection and provides the skin with essential fatty acids and the nutrients necessary for collagen production. Increasing demand for coco butter alternative and growing consumption of chocolate and bakery products are expected to drive the market. Easy availability of cheaper substitute products including shea oil, mango butter, and avocado butter is likely to restrain the industry growth.

The Global Shea Butter market is segmented on the basis of Type, and Applications. The global Shea Butter market Based on Type the global Shea Butter market is segregated as Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter, and Refined Shea Butter. Based on Applications the global Shea Butter market is segmented as Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics , and Pharmaceutical.

The regional outlook on the global Shea Butter Market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Shea Butter market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Shea Butter market is highly competitive in nature with major players including BASF SE, Olvea Group; Sophim S.A., Cargill, Inc., Suru Chemicals , Ghana Nuts Company Ltd. , Croda International Plc, Agrobotanicals, LLC , Clariant AG, AAK AB., and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Shea Butter market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Shea Butter market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2021 to 2030. The market segmentations include,

Shea Butter Market, By Type

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter,

Refined Shea Butter

Shea Butter Market, By Applications

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Shea Butter Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Olvea Group; Sophim S.A., Cargill, Inc., Suru Chemicals , Ghana Nuts Company Ltd. , Croda International Plc, Agrobotanicals, LLC , Clariant AG, AAK AB., and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Shea Butter market sizes from 2021 to 2030

Market growth projections through 2030 and the resultant market forecast for 2030

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Shea Butter market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

