2021 Raisins Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Type (Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana, Muscat, Monukka) | Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis and Forecast – 2030

Green grapes have about 24 percent sugar. However, by reducing water in grapes, the proportion of sugar increases to roughly 60 percent by weight in raisins. It takes between 4 to 4.5 pounds of green grapes to make a pound of raisins. raisins are to remind customers of their versatility. Raisins can be substituted in many recipes that call for other dried fruit. They can also be added to savoury dishes, creating a more balanced flavour profile.

Increasing production of raisin across the advanced and emerging economies, With the rising applications of raisins owing to their health benefits across different segments of food and beverage sector, the demand for raisins will increase considerably are boosting the market growth. Effect of natural calamities on the supply of raw materials to produce raisins one of the factors hindering the growth of this market

The Global Raisins Market is segmented on the basis of Nature, Type, Applications, and Distribution Channel. The global Raisins market is segmented based on Nature as Organic and Conventional. Based on Type the global Raisins market is segregated as Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana, Muscat, and Monukka. Based on Applications the global Raisins market is segmented as Food Industry, Bakeries, Snacks, Dairies, Ready Meals, Confectionaries, Food Service Providers, and Households.

Based on Distribution Channel, the global Raisins market is segmented in B2B, B2C, Store-based Retailing, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Conventional Stores, and Online Retailing.

The regional outlook on the global Raisins market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Raisins market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

California raisin leading raisins producers with acreage peaked in 2015 at 280,000 acres. The global Raisins market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.,, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Red River Foods Incorporated, N. POLYCHRONIADIS & SIA O.E., Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Traina Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc, Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd., JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, N. Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co., Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Raisins market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Raisins market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2021 to 2030. The market segmentations include,

Raisins Market, By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Raisins Market, By Type

Natural Seedless

Golden Seedless

Black Currant

Sultana

Muscat

Monukka

Raisins Market, By Applications

Food Industry

Bakeries

Snacks

Dairies

Ready Meals

Confectionaries

Food Service Providers

Households

Raisins Market, By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Conventional Stores

Online Retailing

Raisins Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.,, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Red River Foods Incorporated, N. POLYCHRONIADIS & SIA O.E., Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Traina Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc, Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd., JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, N. Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co., Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Raisins market sizes from 2021 to 2026

Market growth projections through 2026 and the resultant market forecast for 2026

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Raisins market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

