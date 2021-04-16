2021 Oat Milk Market is Anticipated to Reach 6.47 billion by 2027 | Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

The Oat Milk Market is anticipated to reach 6.47 billion by 2027. Oat milk is made from steel cut or rolled oats that are soaked, blended and strained to get a thick and creamy liquid. Oat milk is offering some advantages over the popular almond milk. Although oat milk is not particularly new to the plant-based milk category, it has only recently captured the attention of the marketplace.

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance couple with growing health concerns is expected to drive the growth of the oat milk market during the forecast period. In addition, due to rising health awareness, there is an increasing adoption of oat milk around the globe as they provide more fibre as compared to other plant-based milk and are packed with vitamins and minerals.

The global Oat Milk market is segmented on the basis of Source, Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging. The global Oat Milk market is segmented based on Source as Organic and Conventional. Based on Type the global Oat Milk market is segregated as Flavoured, Unflavoured, and Others. Based on Distribution Channel the global Oat Milk market is segmented as Online and Offline.

Based on Packaging, the global Oat Milk market is segmented in Carton, Bottle, and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Oat Milk market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Oat Milk market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Oatly, a Swedish oat milk company formed in 1990, can be credited for oat milk’s rise. The global Oat Milk market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Drinks Brokers Ltd., Alpro, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company, Inc., Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Food Oy Ltd., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Darkoff , Riso Scotti., and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Oat Milk market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Oat Milk market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

Oat Milk Market, By Source

Organic

Conventional

Oat Milk Market, By Type

Flavoured

Unflavoured

Others

Oat Milk Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Oat Milk Market, By Packaging

Carton

Bottle

Others

Oat Milk Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Drinks Brokers Ltd., Alpro, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company, Inc., Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Food Oy Ltd., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Dark off, Riso Scotti. and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Oat Milk market sizes from 2021 to 2030

Market growth projections through 2030 and the resultant market forecast for 2030

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Oat Milk market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

