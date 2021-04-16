2021 IQF Fruits Market is Estimated to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2027 | Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis and Forecast – 2030

The market of IQF fruits is estimated to reach USD 15 Billion by 2027. IQF method involves sending the individual food items on a sort of conveyor belt into a blast chiller that freezes the item very quickly. Because the food items are separate when they go in, they stay separate after they’ve been frozen. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time.

Development in cold chain logistics, increase in the number of working populations, precisely the women has resulted in increase in consumption of IQF fruits is expected to supplement the growth of the global IQF fruits market. However, risk of contamination in frozen fruits and preference to fresh fruits over frozen fruits are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global IQF fruits market

The Global IQF Fruits Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, and Distribution Channel. The global IQF Fruits market Based on Type the global IQF Fruits market is segregated as Citrus Fruits, Red Fruits & Berries, and Tropical Fruits. Based on End User the global IQF Fruits market is segmented as Confectionery & Bakery, Jams & Preserves, Fruit-Based Beverages, Dairy, and Others.

Based on Distribution Channel, the global IQF Fruits market is segmented in Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail and Online Retail.

The regional outlook on the global IQF Fruits market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The IQF Fruits market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Hain Celestial Group leading marketer, manufacturer and seller of organic and natural, IQF products. The global IQF Fruits market is highly competitive in nature with major players including White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the IQF Fruits market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The IQF Fruits market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

IQF Fruits Market, By Type

Citrus Fruits

Red Fruits & Berries

Tropical Fruits

IQF Fruits Market, By End User

Confectionery & Bakery

Jams & Preserves

Fruit-Based Beverages

Dairy

Others

IQF Fruits Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail

Online Retail

IQF Fruits Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global IQF Fruits market sizes from 2021-2020

Market growth projections through 2030 and the resultant market forecast for 2030

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global IQF Fruits market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

