2021 Cold-pressed Oil Market size is Anticipated to Reach US$36.5 billion by 2026 | Exhibiting at CAGR % of 5.3% from 2021-2026

The Cold-Pressed Oil Market size is anticipated to reach US$36.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting at CAGR % of 5.3% from 2021-2026. Cold pressed seed oils are the oils which are obtained from fruits and seeds by crushing and pressing them with a modern steel press. This process is also known as scarification method. Cold-pressed oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and is greener and healthier. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global cold-pressed oil industry.

The global Cold-pressed Oil market is segmented on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel and Application. The global Cold-pressed Oil market Based on Type the global Cold-pressed Oil market is segregated as Coconut oil, Cottonseed oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflower seed Oil. Based on Distribution Channel the global Cold-pressed Oil market is segmented as Departmental stores, Modern trade units, Online retail and Food industry.

Based on Application, the global Cold-pressed Oil market is segmented in Agriculture and Cosmetics and personal care industry.

The regional outlook on the global Cold-pressed Oil market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cold-pressed Oil market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Statfold Seed Oil Ltd leading producer of cold-pressed organic, natural and refined seed and fruit oils. The global Cold-pressed Oil market is highly competitive in nature with major players including  Statfold Seed Oil Ltd,  Naissance Natural Healthy Living,  Freshmill Oils,  Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, The Health Home Economist, Lala’s Group, and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Cold-pressed Oil market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Cold-pressed Oil market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2021 to 2030. The market segmentations include,

Cold-pressed Oil Market, By Type

  • Coconut oil
  • Cottonseed oil
  • Olive Oil
  • Palm Oil
  • Palm Kernel
  • Peanut Oil
  • Rapeseed Oil
  • Soybean Oil
  • Sunflower seed Oil

Cold-pressed Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Departmental stores
  • Modern trade units,
  • Online retail
  • Food industry

Cold-pressed Oil Market, By Application

  • Agriculture
  • Cosmetics and personal care industry

Cold-pressed Oil Market, By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Freshmill Oils, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, The Health Home Economist, Lala’s Group, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

  • Global Cold-pressed Oil market sizes from 2021 to 2030
  • Market growth projections through 2030 and the resultant market forecast for 2030
  • Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size
  • Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends
  • Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Cold-pressed Oil market
  • Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players
  • In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

Photo of sdmr

sdmr

