Variable Data Printing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Variable Data Printing Market is valued approximately USD 16.80 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.61 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Variable data printing is a form of digital printing and is also refereed as a variable information printing and variable imaging. Variable data printing allows elements such as images, barcodes or text and graphics to be printed with information from a file, that can be changed from one printed piece to next , without stopping and slowing down the printing process. This printing is usually used for labels and direct marketing, invoicing, advertising, postcard campaigns and other types of variable data. The variable data printed labels are ideal for inventory control and product tracking in the overall supply chain. Presently, smart tracking of inventory has played a huge role in uptake of variable printed labels. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing demand for variable data printed labels from food and beverages sector, growth in e-commerce sector, growth in pharmaceutical sector along with the increased focus on aesthetic appeal or product and innovative printing would drive the growth of the market. According to the Pharma Manufacturing Organization in 2018, biopharma sector has seen incredible growth in recent decades, with growth the major long-term trend. Total revenue has reached to around USD 275 billion in 2018 from USD 4.4 billion in 1990, an increase of 6250%, with biopharmaceuticals now accounting for more than 25% of the total pharmaceutical market. However, high cost of raw materials affects the growth of variable data printing market in labels is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Variable Data Printing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the rowing consumer awareness regarding health and safety concerns and informed buying, coupled with necessity to show product information on product label. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

HP Inc

Canon, Inc.

3M Company

Xerox Corporation

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

Mondi PLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Cenveo, Inc.

Ws Packaging Group, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Label Type:

Release Liner Labels

Linerless Labels

By Composition:

Facestock

Topcoat

By Printing Technology:

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Electrophotography

Inkjet

By End-User:

Food & Beverages

Retail

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Variable Data Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors