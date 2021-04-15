Variable Data Printing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Variable Data Printing Market is valued approximately USD 16.80 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.61 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Variable data printing is a form of digital printing and is also refereed as a variable information printing and variable imaging. Variable data printing allows elements such as images, barcodes or text and graphics to be printed with information from a file, that can be changed from one printed piece to next , without stopping and slowing down the printing process. This printing is usually used for labels and direct marketing, invoicing, advertising, postcard campaigns and other types of variable data. The variable data printed labels are ideal for inventory control and product tracking in the overall supply chain. Presently, smart tracking of inventory has played a huge role in uptake of variable printed labels. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing demand for variable data printed labels from food and beverages sector, growth in e-commerce sector, growth in pharmaceutical sector along with the increased focus on aesthetic appeal or product and innovative printing would drive the growth of the market. According to the Pharma Manufacturing Organization in 2018, biopharma sector has seen incredible growth in recent decades, with growth the major long-term trend. Total revenue has reached to around USD 275 billion in 2018 from USD 4.4 billion in 1990, an increase of 6250%, with biopharmaceuticals now accounting for more than 25% of the total pharmaceutical market. However, high cost of raw materials affects the growth of variable data printing market in labels is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Variable Data Printing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the rowing consumer awareness regarding health and safety concerns and informed buying, coupled with necessity to show product information on product label. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
HP Inc
Canon, Inc.
3M Company
Xerox Corporation
RR Donnelley & Sons Company
Mondi PLC
Avery Dennison Corporation
Quad/Graphics, Inc.
Cenveo, Inc.
Ws Packaging Group, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Label Type:
Release Liner Labels
Linerless Labels
By Composition:
Facestock
Topcoat
By Printing Technology:
Thermal Transfer
Direct Thermal
Electrophotography
Inkjet
By End-User:
Food & Beverages
Retail
Pharmaceuticals
Home & Personal Care
Consumer Durables
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Variable Data Printing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors