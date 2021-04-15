U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market Expected to Reach $4,268 Million, by 2023 – Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.

Promotional products possess a high recall value, owing to its tangible nature and utility, on an average; thus, they are retained over seven months. Products, such as health & safety products, writing instruments, stay around six months; whereas, calendars, are kept around a year, and often used for reference. Therefore, these products are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Surge in popularity of sports, increase in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and focus on fitness & healthy life style fuel the growth of the sports graphics market. In addition, proactiveness of government to promote sports and contribution of the private sectors, such as clubs and franchisees, in organizing numerous tournaments have significantly led to development of the sports industry, offering notably lucrative opportunity to its supplementary industries. Moreover, technological advancements have significantly influenced fans to adopt athleisure fashion trends.

For Accurate Perspective and Competitive Insights on U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market, Request for a Sample PDF Here: – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4533

The Indian business environment has witnessed a dynamic change with 360 degree developments initiated by the government, private sector, and the non-profit entities. Significant growth in spectator of sports other than cricket has been reported in the recent times. In addition, increase in sponsorship, and broadcast and participation in sports significantly supports the rise in demand for sports graphics in India.

The screen printing market in the U.S. generated the maximum revenue in 2016. Screen printing employees a cylindrical screen that rotates from a fixed position to print designs onto the fabric. The demand for screen printing has significantly decreased with course of time. However, development of smart fabrics that has significant demand as sport & fitness wear is projected to foster the growth of the screen printing market in the U.S.

The key players in U.S. sports graphics industry focus to expand their business operations in the emerging countries by adopting various strategies, such as acquisition and contact/agreement. The major players profiled in this report include Dynamite Graphics, Sports Graphics Inc. and Total Sports Graphics. Other key players (not profiled in this report) operating in this market include

Prairie Graphics Sportswear, Arena Sports & Graphics, CMYK Grafix Inc., Signal Graphics, T10sports.com, Graphic Source, Quality Graphics, Inc., Rappahannock Sport & Graphics, and VizCom Sport Graphics.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4533?reqfor=covid

Moreover, the screen printing market in India accounted for the maximum share over digital printing, embroidery, and other services. This is attributable to advantages such as high production speed, high productivity, and availability of rotary screen printing machines in various sizes. These machines enable fast changeover of patterns, including very less design limitation, and are generally lightweight in nature, leading to their high preference over other textile printing machines. These machines are generally cost-effective and mostly used for bulk production of textiles.