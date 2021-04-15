Sports Supplements Market Size 2021: Analysis By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Top Impacting Factors, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2027

“Sports Supplements Market is valued at USD 7.23 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.69% over the forecast period.”

Sports Supplements Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- Increasing popularity of whey protein based supplements, strong growth in nutrient related food products and rise in health awareness among athletes are the major factors propelling the growth of the Global Sports Supplements Market

Scope of the Global Sports Supplements Market Report:

Sports supplements are refer to be used to enhance athletic performance that includes vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, herbs, or botanicals plants. Sports supplement helps athletes in improving their sports performance. Many sports supplements are available in market including Creatine, amino acid supplements, protein supplements, caffeine, etc. Protein supplements contain proteins casein and whey and these supplements usually come as powders that can be mixed with water, milk, milk substitute, or other liquid. They are available in multiple product forms such as energy drinks, soda, energy chews, and pills. Sports supplements manufacturers sell these products to improve strength or endurance, increase exercise efficiency and achieve a sports performance more quickly. These products are used by both male and female athletes in similar proportion, as the larger proportion of women use iron and men take vitamin E, protein, and Creatine.

Sports supplements market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and by region. Based on product, the sports supplements market is segmented into protein and non-protein products. Based upon distribution channel, the market is classified into fitness clubs, drug stores, online, food stores, and other.

The regions covered in this sports supplements market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of sports supplements market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Sports Supplements Manufacturers:

Creative Edge Nutrition Inc

Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Enervit S.p.A

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GNC Holdings Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nature’s Bounty Co.

Scitec Ltd

Universal Nutrition

Global Sports Supplements Dynamics-

Increasing popularity of whey protein based supplements, strong growth in nutrient related food products and rise in health awareness among athletes are some of the major factors witnessing a huge the growth of the global sports supplements market. The whey protein sports supplement market has emerged dramatically in recent years. Recently, sports supplements are increasingly used by athletes to enhance training effect and to boost body recovery and males are the dominant users of sports supplements. For example; in 2015, the shares of sports nutrition increased by around 9% and sports protein powder grew by about 12% in Ireland. In addition, growing consumption of dairy related products as well as rapid expansion of dietary supplement industry is also driving the growth of this market. However, many sports supplements are now available from multiple distribution channels, thus competition is increased and company must submit the claims to FDA of marketing the supplement related product which may hinder the growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Sports Supplements Market Within the Forecast Period.

North America is the largest market for sports supplements and expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to increasing usage of dietary supplements among U.S. adults and athletes and presence of major whey protein producers. In recent years, high-end protein products are evolving at a higher rate that the sports supplement industry will produce the more amount of supplements to protect the health and safety of the American public. The U.S. dietary supplements industry grew in pills by around 66%, while non pills increased by about 34% in 2015. Asia pacific will emerge as the fastest region within the forecast period. This is because the rapid increase in dairy production and growing governments’ initiatives toward nutrient based supplements will further accelerate the growth of this market in Asia pacific region.

Global Sports Supplements Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Protein, Non-protein products

By Distribution Channel: Fitness clubs, Drug stores, Online, Food stores, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

