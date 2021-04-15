Smart Thermometers Market Analysis Outlooks 2021: Size, Cost Structures, Growth rate | | Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd, Kinsa Inc, Swaive Corporation

The recently released report by Data bridge Market Research titled as Global Smart Thermometers Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2028 is a detailed analogy that gives the reader an insight into the intricacies of the various elements like the growth rate, and impact of the socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A comprehensive Smart Thermometers report gives an in-depth study of these numerous components about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the research analysts studied and analyzed the report to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market.

Global smart thermometers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 459.56 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of Smart Thermometers has been directly impacting the growth of global smart thermometers market.

Top Manufacturers of Smart Thermometers Market:

Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd

Kinsa Inc

Swaive Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Williams-Sonoma Inc

4MD Medical Solutions

A&D COMPANY LIMITED

Opto Circuits (India) Limited

Exergen Corporation

Microlife Corporation

RADIANT INNOVATION INC

Geratherm Medical AG

Smart Thermometers Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type (Mercury-Free Thermometers, Mercury-Based Thermometers)

By Application (Medical, Industrial, Food), Connectivity (Wireless, Bluetooth)

Moreover, Smart Thermometers market research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Smart Thermometers industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Smart Thermometers market report for a client.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Thermometers Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Smart Thermometers Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Smart Thermometers Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Smart Thermometers Market Share Analysis:

Smart thermometers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart thermometers market.

The major players covered in the smart thermometers market report are Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd., Kinsa Inc., Swaive Corporation, Testo SE & Co. KGaA , Williams-Sonoma Inc., 4MD Medical Solutions, A&D COMPANY LIMITED, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Exergen Corporation, Microlife Corporation, RADIANT INNOVATION INC., Geratherm Medical AG, Terumo Corporation, CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO.,LTD., Welch Allyn, OMRON Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Exergen Corporation, and iWEECARE Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In April 2020, iWEECARE Co., Ltd. offered a cloud-based continuous remote system for temperature monitoring and allows users to receive alerts when abnormal body temperature is detected. A stamp-sized soft patch, weighing only 3 grams and lasting 36 hours per battery charge, can transmit temperature data via Bluetooth Low Energy to iWEECARE’s mobile app and its cloud dashboard. It allows one-to-many centralized tracking and assists with timely medical treatment. Patches are used to collect the temperature of the patient and data is gathered by using a Bluetooth or wireless medium. This development has helped the company to generate more revenue.

Global Smart Thermometers Market Scope and Market Size:

Smart thermometers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and connectivity. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the smart thermometers market is segmented into mercury-free thermometers and mercury-based thermometers. Mercury free thermometer is further sub- segmented into digital thermometers and infrared radiation thermometer.

Based on application, the smart thermometers market is segmented into medical, industrial and food.

Smart thermometers market is also segmented on the basis of connectivity which includes wireless, and bluetooth.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

