Silicon Carbide MOSFETs Market Share, Trends by 2031; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Silicon Carbide MOSFETs Market: Introduction

Silicon carbide MOSFETs offer superior dynamic and thermal performance over conventional silicon power MOSFETs. It offers various benefits such as high efficiency and low switching losses, improved thermal capabilities to 175 degrees Celsius, and eliminates the need for external freewheeling diode.

Silicon carbide MOSFET eliminates the tail current which results in faster operation, reduced switching losses, and increased stabilization. The lower ON resistance and compact chip size of silicon carbide results in less capacitance and gate charge.

Silicon carbide MOSFET is an attractive electronic switch for innovative power supply and motor drive solutions and are used in a wide range of applications such as industrial equipment, electric vehicles, power, and solar & wind sector.

Increasing Demand for Silicon Carbide MOSFETs in Automotive Industry

Demand for silicon carbide MOSFETs is increasing in the automobile industry for faster switching speed, and switching power supplies. Electrification of vehicles is a growing trend and demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are increasing. This factor is fueling the market growth.

Apart from the automotive industry, demand for silicon carbide MOSFETs is increasing in consumer electronics products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and laptops, thus creating growth opportunities for the silicon carbide MOSFETs market.

Changing Government Regulations May Hamper Market Growth

Countries in various regions (North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe) have changed import tariffs and taxes on electronic instruments and consumer electronics over the last few years. This is affecting the sales of semiconductors and electronic devices in these regions.

Along with this, reluctance by various small and medium manufacturing industries for the adoption of silicon carbide MOSFETs is limiting the growth of the silicon carbide MOSFETs market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Silicon Carbide MOSFETs Market

In terms of region, the global silicon carbide MOSFETs market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The silicon carbide MOSFETs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of advanced devices, growing awareness about electric vehicles among the people, and increasing usage of silicon carbide MOSFETs in the automotive sector. Thus, these factors are expected to increase the demand for silicon carbide MOSFETs in Asia Pacific.

The silicon carbide MOSFETs market in North America, South America, and Europe is likely to experience high growth rate due to the increasing adoption of silicon carbide MOSFETs for consumer electronics. The market in Middle East & Africa is also expected to witness significant growth due to adoption of electric vehicles and other consumer electronics.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global silicon carbide MOSFETs market is highly fragmented. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on product launch and technological developments to meet the growing demand for silicon carbide MOSFETs.

Key players operating in the global silicon carbide MOSFETs market include:

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Semiconductor

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

CREE Inc.

