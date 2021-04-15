Semiconductor Packaging Market 2021-2026 (Covid-19 Outbreak) Industry – Investment in Emerging Economies to Gain Market Share by Top Companies Analysis – ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil)

Semiconductor Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Semiconductor Packaging market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The global semiconductor packaging market was valued at USD 28.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to be worth USD 44.44 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Semiconductor Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil), Powertech Technology, Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., UTAC Group, Chipmos Technologies, Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unisem (M) Berhad, Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI), Carsem

Scope of the Report

Semiconductor packaging is a casing containing one or more discrete semiconductor devices or integrated circuits made up metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic casing. Packaging must protect an electronic system from cooling, radio frequency noise emission, mechanical damage, and electrostatic discharge.

Key Market Trends

High Adoption Rate in Consumer Electronics Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The electronics market constantly demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, and higher pin counts, along with smaller footprints and lower profiles. The miniaturization and integration of semiconductors have given rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices.

– Each new iteration of consumer electronics products is smarter, lighter, and more energy efficient than its predecessors. This advantage creates huge expectations among customers for the next iteration, which is a significant selling point for the producers of consumer electronics.

– In addition to this, smartphones are one of the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics segment. In recent years, the United States has witnessed consistent growth in smartphone sales. With this trend likely to continue, it is poised to drive the semiconductor demand, in turn, augmenting the packaging market growth.

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Countries in the region, such as the United States lead the world in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The United States is also the frontrunner in semiconductor packaging innovation, boasting of 80 wafer fabrication plants spread across 19 states. Apart from this, investments in the country by major players are set to fuel the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Intel Corporation in 2017 had planned to invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, a semiconductor factory, which is expected to be ready in 3-4 years.

– Apart from this, the United States is home to some of the major automotive players in the world, which are investing in the electric car segment. This is set to augment the demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry significantly. In turn, it is driving the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Toyota in 2018 announced CAD 1.4 billion in two factories in central Canada where it plans to build its largest hybrid hub in North America. The government is expected to support the investment with CAD 110 million in Cambridge and Woodstock.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Semiconductor Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2025 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

