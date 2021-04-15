Rolling Stock Management Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth Rate Analysis – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Bombardier; Alstom; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Siemens; ABB; Hitachi, Ltd

Market Insights

Rolling stock management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 65.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.49% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The top-notch Rolling Stock Management Market research report estimates a significant growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2028. This marketing document brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Qualitative and transparent market research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market report for specific niche. This market report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Global Rolling Stock Management Industry business report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

The rail asset management system is a reliable, substantial, safe and efficient approach to managing the whole rail infrastructure. This involves path projects that include tasks, investments and timeframes for network interventions; route asset approaches for handling the asset included in a specific route; and distribution schedules/programs. The rail asset management system assists freight managers, rail operators, passengers, and infrastructure managers to addressing issues such as improving service availability such as performance and utilization of mobile, increased reliability and punctuality and fixed and linear assets along with the reduced service availability.

Remote diagnostic management provides complete information on train components. It controls entire train system from a distance. This management process a wide range of data and provides a comprehensive status analysis. It helps to save time in operation and maintenance. Such approaches provide for the efficient management and preservation of all rail resources. The technical capabilities of this system involve real-time remote diagnostics, element status tracking, and on-board condition monitoring. It also provides essential tracking and reporting capabilities that help to support the entire life-cycle operation of rail resources. It aims to improve the service.

The growth of rolling stock management market is dependent on factors related to delivery of intelligent asset management, IoT in data analytics along with growth in efficient technologies.

The major driver involved in this market is growing concern related to safety, security, inspection, maintenance and business in transport sector which has led towards the growth of this market. Reducing cost fact is included in rolling stock management market which is also vindicating the old traditional method of maintenance. Railway is considered as best suited means of bulk transport for freight and passengers.

This rolling stock management market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Major Market Players Covered in the Rolling Stock Management Market Are:

The major players covered in the report are Bombardier; Alstom; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Siemens; ABB; Hitachi, Ltd; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.; Thales Group; Trimble Inc; Tech Mahindra Limited and TRANSMASHHOLDING among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe dominates the market due to the large market share of Germany, France and the U.K. in the rolling stock management market due to the advancement in technology and long term demand. Investment projects on infrastructure and transport have fuelled research into services that will extend the life cycle of assets, which, in turn, will affect the flow of working conditions of railroads and rolling stock components in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Global Rolling Stock Management Market Scope and Market Size

The rolling stock management market is segmented on the basis of product, train type, type, rail management, infrastructure management, maintenance service and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of product, the rolling stock management market is classified into locomotive, rapid transit vehicle and wagon

• Based on train type segment, the market is divided into rail freight and passenger rail

• On the basis of type, the rolling stock management market is categorised into diesel and electric

• On the basis of rail management, the rolling stock management market is classified into remote diagnostic management, wayside management, train management, asset management, cab advisory and others. The remote diagnostic management in rolling stock management market is further segmented into real-time remote diagnostics, component condition monitoring and on board condition monitoring. The wayside management segment on the basis of rail management is further segmented into wheel tread and surface, brakes and brake components, bogie inspection, coupler securement inspection, undercarriage inspection, pantograph measurement and inspection, full-scale train imaging and inspection, automatic train control, centralized traffic control and interlocking. The train management is further categorised into passenger information system, in-train surveillance system and others under rail management.

• Based on the infrastructure management, the market is segmented into control room management, station management, automatic fare collection management and others. The station management segment is further segmented on the basis of integrated supervisory control system, fire alarm system, building automation system and others. The automatic fare collection management is classified into automatic gate machine system, ticket vending machine along with ticket kiosk and checking machine.

• The rolling stock management market is also segmented based on maintenance service into corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance.

• The application segment is further classified into station, automatic fare collection and others

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

