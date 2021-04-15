Referral Management Market Will Surge to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2030

Referral Management Market to surpass USD 6.6 Billion by 2030 from USD 2.6 Billion in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 17.6% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Demand for referral management systems is growing at a fast growth rate due to the rapid incorporation of IT services and technology into healthcare solutions. For example, one of the big breakthroughs in keeping the patient records that are being implemented in health care systems is the electronic health record (EHR). Another management system that works to smooth out programs is referral management. Besides, healthcare services are moving towards referral management structures with the increased number of patients and well-organized healthcare service management. Besides, investment in public and private expenditure in the healthcare sector is rising the market size of the global market for referral management.

Referral Management System is a method commonly used by health care providers in health care centers such as clinics, hospitals, etc. to keep track of patient referral data during their treatment time. It primarily focuses on enhancing coordination between the various healthcare providers involved in the treatment of patients. It also assists in monitoring the revenue period of the patient and effectively handling the claims.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-563

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Referral Management Market: Key Players

Advisory Board

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Exceptions

eHealth Technologies

Harris Corporation

Kyruus

McKesson Corporation

Referralmd

SCI Solutions, Inc

Referral Management Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Referral Management Market is segmented by components as software and services. The software segment that comprises integrated and standalone software is estimated to lead the market with a share in 2019. Also, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period and the growth can be attributed to the increased use of integrated or standalone referral management software in various healthcare facilities for improving efficiency and quality of medical care delivery systems.

On-premises Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Referral Management Market is segmented by mode of delivery into cloud-based and on-premise solutions. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 as the On-premises referral management software is suitable for large companies because they have all the requisite resources to provide an extra level of security, including in-house IT support and backup servers. Besides, this model is priced under a one-time perpetual licensing charge, which makes it easier for healthcare providers to have full control of their critical details. During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is expected to rise at the highest rate. Due to its advantages, including on-demand self-serving analytics, no up-front capital investment for hardware, and extreme capacity flexibility, among others, the high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for cloud-based solutions.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-563

Referral Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric population

Factors such as the increase in the ageing population and the prevalence of chronic diseases would drive market growth. The growth of the referral management market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to help increasing government spending on healthcare systems and the emergence of a large patient pool in highly populated countries such as China and India. Moreover, the growing geriatric population in the area and the resulting pressure on hospitals and healthcare organizations would provide the referral management industry with growth opportunities.

Rise in Adoption of Information Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Increased adoption of information technology in the healthcare sector, access to advanced technology, such as machine learning, and cloud use to minimize costs and increase scalability, storage, and versatility are the key reasons for the growth of the Referral Management industry. Governments across various countries are concentrating their attention on promoting IT strategies for healthcare to improve the productivity of healthcare and reduce costs. Authorities partner with healthcare providers to promote the smooth sharing of data between healthcare facilities to better organize treatment and minimize costs that can be prevented. Through introducing healthcare IT solutions, governments in a number of APAC countries are increasingly focusing on facilitating reliable, accessible, and on-time delivery of quality care.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/referral-management-market/563

Restrain

Unwillingness to adopt strategies for HCIT

Healthcare IT systems are high-priced software solutions, so many hospitals and doctors continue to rely on existing simple methods, such as fax-based and unorganized patient referral methods, particularly in small and rural areas. In addition, because of the costs associated with the procurement and installation of software, frequent software updates, data protection issues, and the lack of operational expertise for using these technological technologies, health care organizations are hesitant to embrace advanced technology-based solutions.

Referral Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Referral Management Market Segments:

By Type : Software Services

By Component : Inbound Outbound

By Deployment Model : Cloud-Based On-Premise

By End-User : Providers Payers Other



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-563

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality.

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube