Proteinuria Therapeutics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027

Proteinuria is also known as albuminuria. It is a condition, in which the amount of protein present in urine is greater than normal. It is usually associated with some form of abnormality or disease, but can be occasionally seen in healthy individuals.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/proteinuria-therapeutics-market.html

Plasma contains several different proteins. One of the most important functions of kidneys is to conserve plasma protein so that it is not removed along with waste products when urine is produced. The two types of tissues that normally inhibit protein from passing into urine are tubules and glomeruli. Proteinuria often occurs when either the tubules or glomeruli in the kidneys are damaged.

Scarring or/and inflammation of the glomeruli can allow increasing amounts of red blood cells (RBCs) and protein to leak into the urine. Damage to the tubules can prevent protein from being reabsorbed.

Healthy people can have persistent or temporary proteinuria. Proteinuria can be associated with fever, stress, exposure to cold, and aspirin therapy. The most common reason for protein in the urine is kidney damage due to hypertension and diabetes.

Medications such as angiotensin receptor blockers and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors reduce proteinuria

Request Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75849

Key Drivers of Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market

The global proteinuria therapeutics market is primarily driven by rise in prevalence and incidence of proteinuria across the world

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III- 1988–1994), the prevalence of proteinuria in the U.S. was 9.7% in females and 6.1% in males. The prevalence of proteinuria in patients with diabetes was 28.8%, 16.0% in patients with hypertension, and 5.1% in those without cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, or elevated serum creatinine level.

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Segment Held Major Share of Global Market

In terms of drug class, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be divided into angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and others

The angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are highly preferred by clinicians and medicine manufacturers. This is anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Request COVID Analysis on Proteinuria Therapeutics Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75849

Retail Pharmacies Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on distribution channel, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to account for major share of the global proteinuria therapeutics market by 2027

The segment’s dominance can be attributed to increase in sales of proteinuria therapeutics through retail channel

North America to Dominate Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of various risk factors related to proteinuria and increase in sales of off-label drugs for the treatment of the condition are anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Request Customization on Proteinuria Therapeutics Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75849

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global proteinuria therapeutics market are:

AbbVie, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market: Research Scope

Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Others

Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/