Proteinuria Therapeutics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027
Proteinuria is also known as albuminuria. It is a condition, in which the amount of protein present in urine is greater than normal. It is usually associated with some form of abnormality or disease, but can be occasionally seen in healthy individuals.
- Plasma contains several different proteins. One of the most important functions of kidneys is to conserve plasma protein so that it is not removed along with waste products when urine is produced. The two types of tissues that normally inhibit protein from passing into urine are tubules and glomeruli. Proteinuria often occurs when either the tubules or glomeruli in the kidneys are damaged.
- Scarring or/and inflammation of the glomeruli can allow increasing amounts of red blood cells (RBCs) and protein to leak into the urine. Damage to the tubules can prevent protein from being reabsorbed.
- Healthy people can have persistent or temporary proteinuria. Proteinuria can be associated with fever, stress, exposure to cold, and aspirin therapy. The most common reason for protein in the urine is kidney damage due to hypertension and diabetes.
- Medications such as angiotensin receptor blockers and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors reduce proteinuria
Key Drivers of Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market
- The global proteinuria therapeutics market is primarily driven by rise in prevalence and incidence of proteinuria across the world
- According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III- 1988–1994), the prevalence of proteinuria in the U.S. was 9.7% in females and 6.1% in males. The prevalence of proteinuria in patients with diabetes was 28.8%, 16.0% in patients with hypertension, and 5.1% in those without cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, or elevated serum creatinine level.
Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Segment Held Major Share of Global Market
- In terms of drug class, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be divided into angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and others
- The angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period
- Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are highly preferred by clinicians and medicine manufacturers. This is anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.
Retail Pharmacies Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- Based on distribution channel, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies
- The retail pharmacies segment is expected to account for major share of the global proteinuria therapeutics market by 2027
- The segment’s dominance can be attributed to increase in sales of proteinuria therapeutics through retail channel
North America to Dominate Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market
- In terms of region, the global proteinuria therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
- Rise in prevalence of various risk factors related to proteinuria and increase in sales of off-label drugs for the treatment of the condition are anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
Key players operating in the global proteinuria therapeutics market are:
- AbbVie, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market: Research Scope
Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class
- Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)
- Others
Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, by Region
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
