Protein A Resin Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2027|Covid-19 Recovery

The protein A resin market was valued at 2.31 billion in 2020, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. This is used to prepare large amount of pure materials to examine the traces of contaminants in the particular product. This is used as an alternative option over the recent years to improve productivity during purification process. Due to preference of protein A resins, 99 % purity can be achieved in most generic form.

Continuous investment in synthetic biology and growing focus towards drug development by biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies are estimated to propel the market growth. Increasing demand of monoclonal antibodies globally for the higher treatment of chronic diseases and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will boost the general protein A resins industry growth. With better treatment options with the assistance of immunotherapy, the adoption also will surge. However, high cost associated with product may hinder market opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

Furthermore, increase in usage of protein A resins in antibody purification procedure will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the near future. The impact of the restraining factor is more apparent in emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America. However, with the free entry in the market, the new players are expected to lower the prices of protein A resins. Increasing pressure on major market players is estimated in price reduction, as small or minor players are offering resins at much lower prices while simultaneously offering comparable product quality.

The Agarose-based protein A segment is expected to command the largest market share. Based on the agarose, protein A segment is bifurcated into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. Another segment which is estimated to command the largest market share is antibody purification. These are the opportunities which act as a key driver for escalating demand in the global resins protein-A market.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the protein A resin market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased R & D activities, as the region has emerged as the key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub.

Eminent players in this market include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Novasep Holding SAS, and Repligen Corporation. Some of the other players operating in the market are Bio-Works Technologies AB, Amikozen Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Expedeon AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation.

By Product

Agarose-based Protein A

Glass/Silica-based Protein A

Organic Polymer-based Protein A

By Type

Recombinant Protein A

Natural Protein A

By Application

Antibody Purification

Immunoprecipitation

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

RoAPAC

RoW

