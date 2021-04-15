Predictive Analytics Market Size and Share is Expected to Surpass USD 23.4 billion by 2030

Predictive Analytics Market to surpass USD 23.4 billion by 2030 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The increase in performance, the reduced risks expected to be taken due to the ability to make more well-informed decisions with the aid of predictive analytics, and the improvement in customer enhancement are factors that have a positive effect on the market. The rapid developments in technology, the boom in artificial intelligence, and the high level of competition have led to this market’s growth. The other drivers for the rapid growth of markets for predictive analysis include increased organizational use of Big Data and cloud and an increasing need for product differentiation that drives the launch and adoption of new technologies.

Predictive analytics is a methodology that analyses both historical and predicted activity as well as patterns. This research is carried out by applying various approaches, such as automatic algorithms for machine learning and statistical analysis. In order to be able to construct predictive models, these activities are carried out. In order to assess (quantitatively) the probability or likelihood of an occurrence happening, these models can then be used. Predictive analytics software uses available variables in order to analyze and calculate the probability of customer activity, equipment, etc. Prediction would allow companies to be prepared in advance with the customers’ necessary requirements. Predicting consumer requirements and designing products accordingly brings a competitive advantage to every organization.

Predictive Analytics Market: Key Players

Alteryx, Inc

Fair Isaac Corporation

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc

Predictive Analytics Market: Segments

Large enterprises segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Predictive Analytics Market is segmented by organization size as SMEs and large enterprises. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the Large enterprises’ segment since predictive analytics tools are increasingly being implemented to forecast future patterns by using available historical data. Based on predictive performance, major companies are now planning their potential market plans. Besides, predictive analysis of large historical data gives companies a strategic advantage and allows them to improve their overall performance accordingly. Due to the higher adoption of cloud technologies and predictive analytics by small and medium-sized companies, the small and medium-sized business segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, contributing significantly to the growth of the segment. Such businesses need predictive analytics tools to boost their organizational efficiency by reducing total operating costs.

The Retail and eCommerce to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Predictive Analytics Market is segmented by vertical into BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecommunications and IT, Energy, and Utilities, healthcare, Government and defense, Manufacturing and others. During the projected period the BFSI segment is projected to hold the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising adoption by leading organizations operating in the BFSI vertical of advanced financial analytics solutions due to improved regulatory enforcement processes. The regulatory environment has become increasingly complex across the globe, which is why the market for vertical BFSI predictive analytics solutions is expected to rise over the forecast period. Besides, the implementation of technologies for predictive analytics enables BFSI businesses to experience digital transformation. It is expected that the retail and e-commerce segment will record the highest growth in the global market. Customer propensity towards a customized and personalized shopping experience plays a major role in driving demand in the retail and e-commerce market for predictive analytics solutions.

Predictive Analytics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Business Analytics and Business Intelligence

In order to create smarter, real-time, and fact-based decisions, businesses are interested in deriving insights from collected data. The introduction of big data and related technology has accelerated this need for in-depth expertise. The rapid growth in data volume is due to the worldwide expansion of corporations, driving the increase in data volumes and sources. Instead of blended solutions, businesses tend to have standalone solutions. This inevitably raises the number of start-ups in big data analytics, driving notable developments. Predictive analytics helps companies, by turning information into intelligence, to meet stakeholder expectations, manage data volumes, manage risks, enhance process controls, and boost administrative efficiency. In order to allow an efficient Intelligent Enterprise (IE) approach, advanced predictive analytics technologies play a critical role, helping to establish a single view across the entire company through the combination of traditional reporting.

Restrain

Scarcity of skilled labor and cost complexity of software

The lack of trained professionals with adequate knowledge of the functioning of predictive analytics which, however, restricts market development. For this market, there are several limiting variables that are described as complex analytical workflows and a variety of data models based on business needs. It has a heap of problems to address in order for predictive analysis to work effectively. First of all, the trend found from which observations are made cannot always be consistent. Various market models follow distinct trends. Understanding each trend and predicting the outcome accordingly is one of the challenges. The goal is to turn the inconsistency into a coherent outcome. Besides, data privacy presents a greater challenge in applying this technology in multiple end-user verticals.

Predictive Analytics Market report also contains analysis on:

Predictive Analytics Market Segments:

By Component : Solutions Financial analytics Risk analytics Marketing analytics Sales analytics Customer analytics Web and social media analytics Supply chain analytics Network analytics Others Services Managed Services Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting

By Deployment Mode : On-premises Cloud

By Organization Size : Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical : BFSI Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Energy and Utilities Transportation and Logistics Telecommunications and IT Others



