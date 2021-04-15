Technology
Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Valve Market
Electric Valve Market: Introduction
- An electric valve, also known as motorized valve, is a device which is driven by an electric motor in order to produce the valve action. Using AI control, electric valves are used to regulate the flow of gases, liquids, or wind system piping. The device helps to close, open, distribute, dose, or mix the flow of gas or liquid in a pipe.
- Electric valves are compact and efficient and are used when there is high pressure, gaseous medium, and steam of up to 356 degree Fahrenheit. Thus, they find application in pharmaceutical, oil & gas, agriculture, domestic appliances, and various other industries.
- The growing end-use industries are expected to drive the global electric valve market during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Electric Valve Market
- Electric valves are used in irrigation sprinkler systems. The irrigation sprinkler system is expected to experience demand during the upcoming years as it an efficient and effective water management tool. The increase in demand for irrigation sprinkler systems will lead to increase in demand for electric valves. This is expected to drive the electric valve market during the forecast period.
- The application of electric valves are in water & air based sectors, packing machines, drinking water facilities, oil, petrol, natural gas, food, medicine, sanitary, acid, and many other industries. Consumers use valve-based applications in their day to day life. Thus, it is expected that the demand for electric valves during the forecast period can be attributed to the constant demand for applications where the valve is used.
- Electric valves have a longer service life compared to other valves. Manufacturers have an opportunity to cater to the rising demand for electric valves because of its benefits and its extensive industrial applications. Thus, the electric valve market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Solenoid valves have shorter operation time compared to electric valves. Electric valves take time to turn on and off. Therefore, solenoid valves might act as a threat to the electric valve market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Electric Valve Market
- In terms of region, the electric valve market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- Asia Pacific comprises a number of developing and under-developed countries. Majority or almost all the countries are either agriculture or manufacturing sector- driven. Electric valves have major applications in the agriculture and manufacturing sector. Therefore, it is expected that these countries will have a huge market for electric valves during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Global Electric Valve Market
- Aira Euro Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Alis Valves
- ASCO Valve Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GSR valve technology GmbH & Co. KG
- Norgren
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Peter Paul Electronics Co. Inc.
- SAMSON
- Von Rohr Armaturen AG