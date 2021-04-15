Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Precise Outlook 2021-McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Health Robotics, Omnicell, Cerner

The Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pharmacy Automation Devices market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Health Robotics, Omnicell, Cerner, Care Fusion etc

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) provides a detailed analysis of the global pharmacy automation devices market by value and by segments. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segment and penetration rate.

The report also provides brief country analysis of the US, Korea and India. Geographically, North America is the largest market for pharmacy automation devices market and is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period also.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global pharmacy automation devices market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Executive Summary

Automation in pharmacy is related with the process of handling and distribution of medications in pharmacy or other health care centres and involve the task of counting and dispensing of tablets, measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding, inventory management etc. Technological innovations in pharmaceutical industry make it obligation for hospitals and pharmacies to adopt the automation process in order to reduce the medication errors, high labour cost and increasing need for accurate and standardized drugs in order to decline in number of deaths which occurred due to incorrect amount of medications.

On the basis of technology, pharmacy automation devices are broadly categorized into five types: Auto Dispensing Cabinets, Table-Top Tablet Counters, Automated Compounding Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling System, and Automated Storage and Retrieval System. Each device/system performs a number of different tasks. Two major end-users of the automation devices are: Retail Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy.

Global pharmacy automation devices market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2016, and the projections are made that the market would rise tremendously in the next four years i.e. 2017 to 2021. The growth of the pharmacy automation devices market is expected due to technological innovations, improvement in medical services accessibility, growing aging population, rising labor cost at pharmacies, growth opportunities in emerging economies etc. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are high cost of implementation and installation, intense competition among vendors, stringent government regulations etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

