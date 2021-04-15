Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market 2021 Precise Outlook – ELIAS Animal Health, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Merial), Morphogenesis Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems

The Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market are Elanco, AdvaVet Inc., ELIAS Animal Health, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Merial), Morphogenesis Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Regeneus Ltd, VetDC Inc., IDvet and others.

Key Market Trends

Cancers in Dogs are Expected to Lead the Market

Dogs get cancer at about the same rate as humans, while cats get fewer cancers. Some breeds or families of dogs have a higher incidence for developing cancer at an earlier age, but in most cases, its a disease found in aging animals. As per the non-profit organization FETCH a Cure, an estimated 6 million dogs were diagnosed with cancer in year 2019 across the globe. This indicates that there is a rising need for cancer treatment in dogs, which is likely to boost the demand for cancer therapeutics.In addition, the growing pet health awareness and a rise in the R&D initiatives regarding pet cancer management are expected to propel the market growth, over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019 Elanco has signed a development and commercialization agreement with VetDC for Tanovea-CA1, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conditionally approved canine lymphoma treatment.

North America Dominates the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market



North America is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries has been identified as the major factor fueling market growth. Approximately, 90 million dogs are owned in the United States, as per reported by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). In addition, the data published by APPA, in 2019, stated that the total pet healthcare expenditure is estimated to be USD 75.38 billion by the end of the year, while the expenditure in 2018 was USD 72.56 billion. North America also emphasizes on establishing proper skills among veterinary practitioners. Hence, all these factors are driving the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market in North America.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Pet Cancer Therapeutics used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

