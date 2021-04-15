Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the patient engagement solutions market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expects to exhibit moderate growth in the coming years.
Patient engagement solutions stand for a system that combines patient activation with interventions for improving health outcomes and offers better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also allow healthcare professionals to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize various technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, service and safety quality.
The increasing awareness regarding mobile health among the masses is primarily driving the global patient engagement solutions market. Mobile or electronic health platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders, send periodic healthcare tips and offer post-diagnosis notes. Besides this, governments of several nations are providing incentives to digitally transformed healthcare services which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, with the growing technological advancements, companies are increasingly investing in innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that assist in improving the patient healthcare experience by creating efficient operations by changing payment methods, models and regulations, and lowering the cost of health plans. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.), Epic Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Lincor Solutions Limited, McKesson Corporation, Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation), Orion Health Ltd. and Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
- Chronic Diseases
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular
- Others
- Fitness
- Women’s Health
- Mental Health
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Social Management
- Health Management
- Home Healthcare Management
- Financial Health Management
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
Breakup by Delivery Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by End User:
- Payers
- Providers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
